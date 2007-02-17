Windows Legacy OS forum

Trying to Upgrade to Window from 98SE

by LongLiveWin / February 17, 2007 8:15 AM PST

Hello, I'm considering upgrading from Windows 98SE to XP. I figured if XP is being replaced by Vista and I'm way behind as far as OSs go, then it's time to upgrade. I want to upgrade as is, and I read that the Upgrade disc of XP is cheaper than the first-time Windows installation CD. However, I wanted to know before I purchased it, if I would need my original Windows 98SE disc. I already have Windows on my computer, but I no longer have the original disc (98SE was installed so long ago, I don't know where it is). My computer itself is capable and is over the reccommended requirements to run xp. Any
help? Is it true that I don't need my original disc to install XP over 98SE? If so, that would be fine. I heard that the only benefit of a clean install is the fact that the previous OS is gone and won't interfere with installation.

7 total posts
As long as 98
by Ray Harinec / February 17, 2007 8:27 AM PST

is currently on your computer and working you will not need your 98 CD. The needed info fo MS is in the registry.

RAM?
by LongLiveWin / February 17, 2007 8:34 AM PST
In reply to: As long as 98

How much ram do I need? My computer says I have 128MB of ram and MS's webite says that the minimum is 64MB, however another forum said the minimun is 256MB of ram. Can you confirm this?

My specs
by LongLiveWin / February 17, 2007 8:38 AM PST
In reply to: RAM?

I ran the Windows XP Advisory things and it said everything was fine except for(Java?).Here are my specs from another Windows XP test:

128MB of Ram
660MHz
27GB of free space
1204x768 High color display
My BIOS were created 4/17/2000

From those specs, could this computer handle xp?

Minimum RAM for XP
by glennlee / February 17, 2007 8:58 AM PST
In reply to: My specs

Those RAM minimums must be set by marketing people. XP is terribly slow with only 128m of RAM. The true minimum is 256m and that is you only have one application running at a time. The happy medium is 512m which allows comfortable multi-tasking.

Save $$$$
by Stan Chambers / February 17, 2007 12:40 PM PST
In reply to: Minimum RAM for XP

Your system specs. tell that the machine is built for Windows 98.
XP requires considerably more resources than does Win 98.
I've found that I need at least 1000 mhz processor and 512mb of ram to benefit from XP.
Another issue is bus speed and ram speed. You would be much better served to upgrade your computer before installing XP.
Concluding, you will suffer a large loss in performance by upgrading to XP without major hardware upgrades. In the end you would be better off purchasing a new machine. It will be cheaper in the long run.

I Agree with Stan!! You Would be Much Better Off....
by tobeach / February 17, 2007 4:20 PM PST

keeping your 98SE (such a SWEET OS) as it is and buy a new computer for XP use. Careful shopping should get you one for $500 or less.
You could easily run $400+ dollars upgrading your current machine and would still be sub standard to todays uses (like 4 USB 2.0 Ports as most scanners/printers/storage drives/mice etc. run off USB today. Power supply 4-500 watts etc.etc.. Some of your existing may well be on their last legs now, making unreliability a factor especially under greatly increased loads if you go XP. There's also the software factor of programs that work on 98 but won't on XP (especially w/ SP2) as well as hardware with same problems (Epson printer/Canon scanner etc).
JMHO! Happy

