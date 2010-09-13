Trying to Upgrade RAM

Few more notes I found about the memory:
Hey Guys,
I have recently inherited a eMachine T5026 and was looking to upgrade the ram. Here are the specs to what I have
Computer:
Intel Pentium 4
Original 2x256mb DDR SDRAM.
533MHz Front Side Bus
System Memory speed: 400MHz
Currently installed with XP Pro, also was originall installed.
Original Memory:
Samsung PC3200U-30331-A1
M368L3223ETM-CCC
New Memory
GSKIL F1-3200PHU1-1GBNT
DDR 1GB CL3-4-4-8
2.6~2.75V
Purchased from New Egg: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820231036
The chip set has four slots for memory. Depending on what configuration of slots I use either the computer does not even load the BIOS or it will wait 10 minutes, show the screen for a few seconds and then go black again.
Can someone tell me if I purchased the wrong ram? If so what part of the specifications are not correct? What do I actually need?