Trying to Upgrade RAM

by chrisisd / September 13, 2010 10:57 AM PDT

Hey Guys,

I have recently inherited a eMachine T5026 and was looking to upgrade the ram. Here are the specs to what I have

Computer:
Intel Pentium 4
Original 2x256mb DDR SDRAM.
533MHz Front Side Bus
System Memory speed: 400MHz
Currently installed with XP Pro, also was originall installed.

Original Memory:
Samsung PC3200U-30331-A1
M368L3223ETM-CCC

New Memory
GSKIL F1-3200PHU1-1GBNT
DDR 1GB CL3-4-4-8
2.6~2.75V
Purchased from New Egg: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820231036

The chip set has four slots for memory. Depending on what configuration of slots I use either the computer does not even load the BIOS or it will wait 10 minutes, show the screen for a few seconds and then go black again.

Can someone tell me if I purchased the wrong ram? If so what part of the specifications are not correct? What do I actually need?

9 total posts
Collapse -
Additional Information
by chrisisd / September 13, 2010 11:08 AM PDT
In reply to: Trying to Upgrade RAM

Few more notes I found about the memory:

Original Memory:
Samsung PC3200U-30331-A1
M368L3223ETM-CCC
256MB DDR PC3200 CL3
Speed@CL3: 200MHz 3-3-3

Collapse -
Should work...sure it's fully seated ?
by VAPCMD / September 13, 2010 11:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Additional Information

Did you try the new RAM alone...without the existing RAM ?

VAPCMD

Collapse -
New RAM Only
by chrisisd / September 13, 2010 11:42 AM PDT

Yes, I tried the new RAM along in all of the available 4 slots. Each time when I turn the power on the computer gets power, fans on full. It seems to lock up here. The monitor is never activated and the fans do not slowly loose speed as usual with the other RAM.

Collapse -
I'd return that RAM and try another brand ....
by VAPCMD / September 13, 2010 12:01 PM PDT
In reply to: New RAM Only

If that doesn't work... then I'd go here.

http://www.crucial.com/store/listparts.aspx?model=T5026

Just make sure you're UNPLUGGED when you install new RAM. Even though the computer is off ....there's always current running through it unless it's UNPLUGGED or switched off at the power supply.

Keep us posted.

VAPCMD

Collapse -
Maybe this is what is wrong?
by chrisisd / September 15, 2010 8:29 AM PDT

I looked on both the kingston and the Crucial websites. By using the model number of the computer both are recommending DDR300 PC2700 RAM.

The stuff that I ordered from Newegg was DDR400 PC3200. I am guessing that this is why the new RAM did not work.

My question is then, why does the DDR400 PC3200 256MB Chip that came with the machine work? I checked the bios also with the old chips and it confirms that they are 400MHz. Is there something about the larger size that would keep the 1GB 400MHz chip from working?

Thanks
Christian

Collapse -
Opinion
by Bob__B / September 16, 2010 12:25 AM PDT

Vendor "A" makes a stick of ram.

Vendor "B" makes a stick of ram.

As far as the user specs go both sticks are equal.

One stick works in your machine.....one stick does not.

How come?

Well....if you start drilling down through the techno-weenie stuff the sticks are different.

Some machines are fussy.

Many folks just go to Crucial and let them figure out what works.

Got the latest bios?

Collapse -
BIOS Update
by chrisisd / September 16, 2010 7:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Opinion

Tried to update the BIOS this afternoon. I have Intel D915GAG per the CPUID program. Downloaded the update from Intel but when I run the installer it tells me that I that the BIOS I am trying to update is invalid for my system.

There was some other interesting info from the CPUID program. The RAM that is installed is PC3200 (200MHz).

Guess I will go ahead and return the memory I have and get the stuff from Kingston as it is cheaper then Crucial.

Thanks
Christian

Collapse -
Your system is designed to run optimally with
by VAPCMD / September 16, 2010 11:03 AM PDT
In reply to: BIOS Update

DIMMs in pairs and that generation of PC often doesn't do well running with 4 DIMMs. So bottomline, it's best to buy/install all the RAM you want in 2 DIMMs.

Re the BIOS.... be very careful .. a failed BIOS update can render your PC virtually DOA.

VAPCMD

