Trying to sync Outlook over the Internet

by aml85260 / September 13, 2013 8:35 AM PDT

I need your help. I have a PC at work and a PC at home, each running Outlook. I'd like to sync the two over the Internet, but they aren't on the same network, and I understand little about networks.

Is there a way for me to place them on the same network so I would be the only one with access to them, and thereby facilitate syncing via the Internet?

Sync
by pgc3 / September 14, 2013 12:58 AM PDT

What do you mean by SYNC? If this is a work computer on a work network, it would be wise to check with the company IT people before you attempt something like this, many and most companies take a dim view of personnel attempting to link to a personal network.

Answer
The clue is the "at work" statement.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 14, 2013 1:12 AM PDT

Your IT would need to set this up so that it's done securely and does not endanger the work network or other systems.
Bob

Follow up question
by aml85260 / January 11, 2014 4:40 AM PST

I own this small company. We don't have a network installed; the only thing we share is a printer via wireless internet in the office, so we don't have an IT department. Given that there is no work network or systems to endanger, how would you recommend I go about solving my issue?

Thanks in advance for your reply.

Then research IMAP
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 11, 2014 4:50 AM PST
In reply to: Follow up question

I think you need to ask about IMAP.

