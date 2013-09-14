Trying to sync Outlook over the Internet

What do you mean by SYNC? If this is a work computer on a work network, it would be wise to check with the company IT people before you attempt something like this, many and most companies take a dim view of personnel attempting to link to a personal network.
I need your help. I have a PC at work and a PC at home, each running Outlook. I'd like to sync the two over the Internet, but they aren't on the same network, and I understand little about networks.
Is there a way for me to place them on the same network so I would be the only one with access to them, and thereby facilitate syncing via the Internet?