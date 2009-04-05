Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

trying to stop chkdsk durting startup

by tigertim71 / April 5, 2009 12:21 AM PDT
10 total posts
Most common? You are using an USB keyboard.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 5, 2009 12:33 AM PDT
Did you check the registry entry for this?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 5, 2009 11:06 PM PDT
Just to add to what Bob says
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / April 5, 2009 4:08 AM PDT

You didn't say if you have ever allowed CHKDSK to run to completion.

May be it needs checking.

Mark

XP chkdsk
by tigertim71 / April 5, 2009 10:59 PM PDT

The problem starts when chkdsk is enabled within XP when there is a process that has not completed. On restarting XP it goes into chkdsk (I can hear the HDD but the usual chkdsk screen does not come up). This then continues for every subsequent startup.

I have tried the above advice and it didn't work, so I'm looking for another solution.

Perhaps there is something else that can be run as a cmd or written in the registry. Even the official Microsoft advice does not work...

If the registry key ...
by Edward ODaniel / April 6, 2009 9:34 AM PDT
In reply to: XP chkdsk

is showing the proper value ( autocheck autochk *
 ) for BootExecute in the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CURRENTCONTROLSET\CONTROL\Session Manager key and the CHKDSK screen is not showing what exactly makes you thin k it is CHKDSK that is causing the hard drive activity?

There are other little things such as AV scans that can cause lengthy hard drive activity.

Look in your Event Viewer at the System log and see if it shows any CHKDSK scan and if so what does it indicate (you can copy and paste here)

If the registry key ...
by tigertim71 / April 7, 2009 7:31 AM PDT

I've looked in the event viewer - system log does not give me much of an indication, but in application, on certain restarts this is what it says:

Windows saved user xxx registry while an application or service was still using the registry during log off. The memory used by the user's registry has not been freed. The registry will be unloaded when it is no longer in use.

This is often caused by services running as a user account, try configuring the services to run in either the LocalService or NetworkService account.

For more information, see Help and Support Center at http://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/events.asp.

Other than that there may be something going on in processes in the task manager - I'm not sure what to look out for. There doesn't appear to be anything relating to chkdsk there...

Services? U asked but is it really necessary?
by Cursorcowboy / April 8, 2009 1:57 AM PDT
Check out #5d below . .

1. The article "Computer Speed and Performance May Decrease (Q310419)" explains - among other things - that running services and programs started automatically when you start your computer typically run all the time and uses a portion of your computer's system resources that cannot be used for any other task. The more used the slower your computer gets -- makes sense.

2. Are unnecessary Counter Logs used? Are they really necessary?

a. Click Start, Control Panel, Performance and Maintenance, Administrative Tools and then click Performance.

b. Double click Performance Logs and Alerts, Counter Logs and note what is listed in the details pane. A green icon indicates that a log is running; a red icon indicates that a log has been stopped.

c. If desired, you may also right-click a blank area of the details pane and click New Log Settings, enter a name for a log to create in the Name box:, and then click OK. Click General, Add, and select the counters wanted too. If you want to change the default file and schedule information, make the changes on the Log Files and Schedule tabs.

d. To remove whatever you wish to circumvent running/logging simple highlight the name of the counter in the legend in the System Monitor details pane and press the Delete key.

3. Supplemental reading:

a. "Disabling AutoUpdate Service in Control Panel Does Not Shut Down the Service (Q283151)."

b. "Description of the Windows XP Logman.exe, Relog.exe, and Typeperf.exe Tools (Q303133)."

c. "Failure Events Are Logged When the Welcome Screen Is Enabled (Q305822)."

d. "HOW TO: Configure Recovery Techniques in Windows XP (Q307973)", concerning severe errors (also called a fatal system error, or stop error)

e. "HOW TO: Set Performance Options (Q308417)."

f. "HOW TO: Use Computer Management in Windows XP (Q308423)."

g. "HOW TO: View and Manage Event Logs in Event Viewer (Q308427)."

h. "HOW TO: Set Up Administrative Alerts in Windows XP (Q310490)."

i. "Windows XP May Slow Down If Users Are Logged On with Fast User Switching (Q312058)."

4. After enabling the Run logon scripts synchronously policy setting, Windows directs the system to wait for the logon scripts to finish running before it starts the interface program and creates the desktop and these "Scripts May Not Run Before Windows Explorer Starts Even Though the "Run Logon Scripts Synchronously" Setting is Enabled (Q304970)" and occurs because a logon performance enhancement is enabled by default. This enhancement causes the computer to not wait for Group Policy processing before an environment is initialized.

5. " Services" (click to see an example screenshot) are programs that run when the computer is booted and continue to run as they aid system functionality. You will find many services loaded and are simply not needed which take up memory space and CPU time. Circumventing those unneeded services will free up system resources and speed up overall computer operation.

a. Click Start, Run type services.msc and then press Enter.

b. The Services applet will load listing services currently in session/use. What you have to consider/decide is which service(s) is/are not right for you -- good luck.

c. Please review the topics:

(1) The article "HOW TO: Perform Advanced Clean-Boot Troubleshooting in Windows XP (Q316434)" provides a partial list of core operating system services that load and varies according to the services that are installed and the version of Windows XP used. If automatic events and services constantly run and eat up system resources, perhaps eliminating those consider extraneous and unnecessary could help improve system performance. Remember, they can always be reinstated.

(2) "Default settings for services."

(3) "A Description of Svchost.exe in Windows XP (Q314056)."

d. To configure how a service is started:

(1) Open Services and right-click the service to configure, and then click Properties.

(2) On the General tab, in the Startup type box, click either Automatic, Manual, or Disabled.

(3) To specify the user account that the service can use to log on, click the Log On tab, and then do one of the following:

(a) To specify that the service use the LocalSystem account, click Local System account.

(b) To specify that the service use the LocalService account, click This account, and then type NT AUTHORITY\LocalService.

(c) To specify that the service use the NetworkService account, click This account, and then type NT AUTHORITY\NetworkService.

(d) To specify another account, click This account, click Browse, and then specify a user account in the Select User dialog box. When you are finished, click OK.

(e) Type the password for the user account in the Password box and in the Confirm password box, and then click OK.

e. Interesting reading:

? "System Services for the Windows Server 2003 Family and Windows XP Operating Systems." Read the topic "Workstations" specifically, and if it is not needed, disable.

? "Black Viper's Windows XP Services Configurations."

? "Windows XP Tweaking Guide - VIA/Arena."

f. Please note, that if a service runs for catalog indexing such as Cidaemon.exe that is discussed in the Win2k article [Q156756], further discussed in [Q308202] for both Win2k and WinXP, it is suggested that some testing be conducted to perhaps check whether certain services are necessary and used only after you read the article, "HOW TO: Use Computer Management in Windows XP (Q308423)."

6. If you have thousands of files on your computer, you may speed up your searches by turning on the "Indexing Service" to run in the background (the equivalent of FastFind previously used on older Windows systems which everybody learned to do without). If you don't have thousands of documents to search through, you're unlikely to benefit much from indexing. Please note that if the number of documents is large, insufficient memory will seriously affect performance. You can also improve performance by adding more memory and increasing the amount of memory dedicated to mapping the property cache. A faster CPU and hard drive improves the performance of indexing and the speed of processing queries as well.

a. From My Computer, right-click the hard drive and select Properties.

b. Note the entry at the bottom labeled "Allow indexing service to index this disk for faster searches".

c. Uncheck the box and then click OK.

d. An applet will pop-up prompting whether to apply this option to all folders and subfolders.

7. A "memory leak occurs" when a memory pool allocates some of its memory to a process and the process does not return the memory. When this happens repeatedly, the memory pool is depleted, [Q130926]. Are there any on your system which create this anomaly?

8. The "System Configuration Utility (MSCONFIG.EXE) (Q310560) can be used to prevent unnecessary items from loading when a system is started.

Note: If you change any startup setting by using System Configuration Utility, the following message appears the next time you log on to the system:

? You have used the System Configuration Utility to change the way Windows starts.

? The System Configuration Utility is currently in Diagnostic or Selective Startup mode, causing this message to be displayed and the utility to run every time Windows starts.

? Choose the Normal Startup mode on the General tab to start Windows normally and undo the changes you made using the System Configuration Utility.

8. Hint: It is not necessary for a user to log off the computer since a user's account is always logged on and the user can switch quickly between all open accounts. For example, Dad comes home and starts using his machine. He opens Microsoft PowerPoint
XP Services / ScanDisk
by tigertim71 / April 11, 2009 8:19 PM PDT

Many Thanks for the responses - In fact I bought an XP disk(Microsoft version) and am no longer using the Toshiba version. I've now got more control over XP as I don't think the Toshiba XP liked being resized.

I've put on all the drivers myself on the fresh XP and watched my laptop move from 85MB pf usage (yes, this is possible with a clean install) to 370MB pf with internet explorer, internet security etc.

The original problem may have been these processes/services etc. although I know scan disk had also been an issue.

Checkdisk at startup?
by topherwits07 / April 12, 2009 12:54 PM PDT

Maybe you have shutdown your pc improperly. Some of checkdisk during startup usually occurs when you have improperly shut down your pc.

Try to check disk manually your pc when the windows starts. If the check disk doest stop, your hard disk maybe has a bad sector.

This is the same thing that also happen to my pc.and we have find out that the hard disk has a bad sectors.

The same thing is that bad sectors on hard disk usually happens when you have shutdown improperly your pc.

