Trying to Reformat, Can't find Operating System

If a reinstall is interrupted mid-stream, the best option is to format and reinstall all over again.. Yep, it takes time to do so, but it also guarantees a good install takes place.
Hope thishelps.
Grif
I started to reformat an old laptop and made it through disc one of my recovery discs. I'm guessing one of my cats knocked the power cord out of the computer. The battery died before disc two could finish. Now when I turn it on it says it can't find the operating system. It was working perfectly fine prior to this, just really slow, and I can see the hard drive is still there through BIOS.
Any way I can try fixing this on my own?