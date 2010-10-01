Trying to Reformat, Can't find Operating System

Windows Legacy OS forum

by raechul / October 1, 2010 12:32 AM PDT

I started to reformat an old laptop and made it through disc one of my recovery discs. I'm guessing one of my cats knocked the power cord out of the computer. The battery died before disc two could finish. Now when I turn it on it says it can't find the operating system. It was working perfectly fine prior to this, just really slow, and I can see the hard drive is still there through BIOS.

Any way I can try fixing this on my own?

6 total posts
Time To Format And Reinstall From Scratch - Again
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / October 1, 2010 5:08 AM PDT

If a reinstall is interrupted mid-stream, the best option is to format and reinstall all over again.. Yep, it takes time to do so, but it also guarantees a good install takes place.

Hope thishelps.

Grif

BUT...
by raechul / October 1, 2010 12:29 PM PDT

I would do that, but when I turn the computer on, it stops on a black screen which says "OPERATING SYSTEM NOT FOUND" and I can't do anything.

When it reports Operating system not found,
by peacox / October 1, 2010 5:10 PM PDT
it is because it is trying to boot off the Hard disk, it needs to boot off the first of the recovery CDs in order to restart the full recovery.

Then How Did You Format It The First Time
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / October 2, 2010 3:26 PM PDT
The only way to format the "old laptop and made it through disc one" is to place the recovery disc in the CD/DVD drive, then restart the computer, and it should boot from the recovery disc and allow you to format and reinstall.. If the system is no longer booting from the CD/DVD drive, then you'll need to access the BIOS settings and change the boot order so the CD/DVD drive loads first, before the hard drive..

Hope this helps.

Grif

Agree with Griff . . .
by Coryphaeus / October 1, 2010 10:58 AM PDT

Plug it in, get a fully charged battery, plug in the charger, slap the s--t out of the cat if it comes near, and start over. Do NOT try to repair the install. Start over from scratch.

