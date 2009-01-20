Computer Help forum

Trying to help a friend find hidden information.

by NicklesBe / January 20, 2009 12:12 AM PST

Hi,

Firstly thank you for taking the time to read this and I hope it is in the right section. A good friend of mine has been divorced for years and his daughter is currently going to school on Phoenix Online. She apparently has some program called disk check that brought up chat logs and websites he hasn't been to in years. He uses windows XP and IE and he clears his history and cookies daily. I don't really know anything on the matter so I was hoping someone could explain how they were able to get this information, bring it up, where it's at, and how to get rid of it? Any info you can provide or literature you can point me to explaining this would be much appreciated.

Wiothout knowing EXACTLY what the application was ...
by Edward ODaniel / January 20, 2009 3:13 AM PST

(and "some program called disk check" doesn't tell us the actual name nor the publisher) it is hard to say what was actually used.

Since you mention that he uses Windows XP and Internet Explorer though there is a good chance that if he is one of many who let the web browser store forum or site passwords (so he doesn't have to remember them and fill them in every visit) that all she looked at was Windows Protected Storage. Nirsoft has a utility - Protected Storage PassView v1.63 Copyright (c) 2002 - 2006 Nir Sofer - that can be found and read about and downloaded from the following link that will show you what you have stored in Protected Storage:
http://www.nirsoft.net/utils/pspv.html

I suggest you download and run the small utility and see if it produces something similar to what your friend described to you on your own computer (assuming you too have a Windows OS).

On the other hand it could be something on the order of Restoration which is actually a utility for recovering files that have been deleted and removed from the recycle bin. Explorer "Favorites" (also known as bookmarks) are files and if deleted would show up and would identify the site they were for.

A deleted file is still fairly easily recovered until it has been overwritten and smakk files taking up storage of less than or equal to a cluster will remain recoverable even after several defraggings because defragging is done at the cluster level.

Thanks for the info
by NicklesBe / January 20, 2009 3:41 AM PST

Thanks for the info. Sorry for the slight vagueness, I was bit rushed when I originally posted this. Some more info on what I know is that his daughter left his ex, her mother instructions on how to access the chats and website she saw, and the instructions read to go to the Phoenix Online student page, (next step I forget but I think it had something to do with an assignment or something) then click on disk check with a check mark not the word check, I asked him to try and log in and show me since her user name and password were there but couldn't. I guess shes changed the password? But that's pretty much everything I know. Thanks for all the info you provided I am looking into it all now, I greatly appreciate it.

I think he needs to check
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 20, 2009 5:40 AM PST
In reply to: Thanks for the info

with his daughter.

It's still not clear what has happened. You said "his daughter left his ex, her mother instructions on how to access the chats and website she saw, and the instructions read to go to the Phoenix Online student page".

What has her mother to do with this? Who saw the web site? What instructions?

But that is probably irrelevant.

If the daughter has viewed personal details on his computer and posted them elsewhere, then perhaps he needs to ask her what she is doing, and why.

Stealing personal information is a serious event, and there is little we can do to help.

Mark

Data deletion
by Phil Crase / January 20, 2009 11:23 PM PST

IOLO search and recover software, file termination mode, bye bye unwanted data but be careful, click the wrong mode and you just did a format.

