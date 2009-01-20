Trying to help a friend find hidden information.

(and "some program called disk check" doesn't tell us the actual name nor the publisher) it is hard to say what was actually used.



Since you mention that he uses Windows XP and Internet Explorer though there is a good chance that if he is one of many who let the web browser store forum or site passwords (so he doesn't have to remember them and fill them in every visit) that all she looked at was Windows Protected Storage. Nirsoft has a utility - Protected Storage PassView v1.63 Copyright (c) 2002 - 2006 Nir Sofer - that can be found and read about and downloaded from the following link that will show you what you have stored in Protected Storage:

http://www.nirsoft.net/utils/pspv.html



I suggest you download and run the small utility and see if it produces something similar to what your friend described to you on your own computer (assuming you too have a Windows OS).



On the other hand it could be something on the order of Restoration which is actually a utility for recovering files that have been deleted and removed from the recycle bin. Explorer "Favorites" (also known as bookmarks) are files and if deleted would show up and would identify the site they were for.



A deleted file is still fairly easily recovered until it has been overwritten and smakk files taking up storage of less than or equal to a cluster will remain recoverable even after several defraggings because defragging is done at the cluster level.