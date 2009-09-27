Yeah, that's a problem. But for Windows it's a file, not a volume. How big is the file (in My Computer)?
- If the file is still big enough (and only shows wrong in Truecrypt): see if any datarecovery company (such as www.krollontrack.com) or password recovery (such as www.lostpassword.com) can help you to recover the contents.
- If the file is too small the only possibility: your backup of either this file (when it still was big enough) or the original unencrypted contents.
Kees
I recently tried to open a Truecrypt volume that I hadn't opened for almost a year. When I typed in the password and pressed enter, I got an error: Incorrect volume size. I checked the volume and it is 8KB. How do I get my data out of this volume?