Hello there!



I have a Samsung SyncMaster SA350 which has been sitting on my desk for half a year, without any issues.

Just the other day when i turned on my PC, it showed "ANALOG", then suddently went black (Not like the input search mode, where it slowly checks the different input signals in sequence)



I've tried 3 other machines with the abovementioned monitor (same VGA cable, same problem), and 2 other monitors with my primary PC I mentioned earlier (same VGA cable; everything seems to work fine). I can thereby tell with a certain degree of confidence that the monitor is faulty.



There's also an HDMI port on the monitor, which i haven't been able to test yet.



I wanted to know if anyone in here knows if it's possible to get a clearer picture on the problem with a few tests run between the pins on the VGA port of the monitor? I have a multimeter, and I thought there might be some specific tests to check for different known problems with the board. (E.g. resistance between pins A and D should be X)



I haven't sampled the pins yet, though.



My other choice would be to return the monitor still covered by warranty.