Troubleshoot iPhone charging

by imsularif / August 19, 2011 9:45 PM PDT

I have iphone3g with iOS v4.1. When i plug in to my computer, iTunes is detecting my device but it is not charging eventhough charging symbol appears on iphone.

Can you charge it . . .
by Coryphaeus / August 19, 2011 11:46 PM PDT

using the supplied charger?

Not all the time
by imsularif / August 20, 2011 7:09 PM PDT

Yeah I can able to charge it sometimes and sometimes i am struggling in wall charge too. Actually, i speculate there is a problem with my USB cable but im surprised how i can able to sync in iTunes without my phone gets charged up.

Replace that USB cable,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / August 21, 2011 12:32 AM PDT
In reply to: Not all the time

with a new one.

Resolved
by imsularif / August 21, 2011 2:42 AM PDT

I did understand now. May be due to different cables the problem would have been. Thanks a lot for answering it and i will replace the cable asap.

