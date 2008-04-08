TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

Trouble with Time Warner DVR

by TigerJon73 / April 8, 2008 1:16 AM PDT

As some of you may recognize my name, I have been having a tough time getting everything hooked up to my new Sony LCD. Originally hooked it up a week ago today and everything in the way of the DVR to the TV was working fine. On Saturday I unhooked everything to work on an AVR issue and to clean up some of the cable clutter. When I re-hooked everything I noticed some problems with my cable service. Some channels would not stretch even though I change the picture size setting in the DVR menu. Some would stretch but when I'd change channels and return it would be back to 4:3. Some of the HD channels wouldn't stretch either. Also, the picture quality on the SD channels was pretty bad.

Thinking I may have screwed something up on the TV, I took the DVR upstairs and hooked it to another TV. Same thing. Called TW and I was asked "did you unplug the DVR before you unhooked the coax" to which I answered I did not remember. Apparantly, this can throw the DVR out of whack. Anyway, the CSR told me she was not receiving a signal from my DVR that told her the problem was probably the DVR.

Took it back to the TW store on Monday where they hooked it up and said there wasn't a problem with it so it must have worked itself out. They told me to take it back home and try it again but they set up a service call for me on Sat. Got it home to find that now the picture quality of the SD channels had improved but most of the channels still wouldn't stretch at all or would but would go bach to 4:3 after changing the channel.

So, my question is; has anyone experienced this problem with the TW SA HD8300? If so should I just take it back, get another DVR, and cancel the service call? Thanks for any help.

Jon

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Trouble with Time Warner DVR
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Trouble with Time Warner DVR
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.