Trouble with Time Warner DVR

As some of you may recognize my name, I have been having a tough time getting everything hooked up to my new Sony LCD. Originally hooked it up a week ago today and everything in the way of the DVR to the TV was working fine. On Saturday I unhooked everything to work on an AVR issue and to clean up some of the cable clutter. When I re-hooked everything I noticed some problems with my cable service. Some channels would not stretch even though I change the picture size setting in the DVR menu. Some would stretch but when I'd change channels and return it would be back to 4:3. Some of the HD channels wouldn't stretch either. Also, the picture quality on the SD channels was pretty bad.



Thinking I may have screwed something up on the TV, I took the DVR upstairs and hooked it to another TV. Same thing. Called TW and I was asked "did you unplug the DVR before you unhooked the coax" to which I answered I did not remember. Apparantly, this can throw the DVR out of whack. Anyway, the CSR told me she was not receiving a signal from my DVR that told her the problem was probably the DVR.



Took it back to the TW store on Monday where they hooked it up and said there wasn't a problem with it so it must have worked itself out. They told me to take it back home and try it again but they set up a service call for me on Sat. Got it home to find that now the picture quality of the SD channels had improved but most of the channels still wouldn't stretch at all or would but would go bach to 4:3 after changing the channel.



So, my question is; has anyone experienced this problem with the TW SA HD8300? If so should I just take it back, get another DVR, and cancel the service call? Thanks for any help.



Jon