trouble with IE not opening maximized

by intimatedicky / March 17, 2006 1:01 PM PST

i have set ie to open maximized by going to properties and setting it to maximized it works sometimes but most of the time it opens in a small boz and i have to maximize it my self can any one help me with this problem its driving me batty thank you for and help that you can give me

Re: trouble with IE not opening maximized
by Tufenuf / March 17, 2006 8:51 PM PST

kalibos666, Follow the instructions (compliments of Toni Hackler) below exactly and your problem should be solved.
Right click the shortcut icon for IE next to the Start button, choose Properties, change it from 'normal' to 'maximized'. Now open it.
Now right click any link on the page, choose Open In New Window....don't maximize it....instead, use the mouse to resize it to what you want it to be.
Now close the FIRST window you opened, and then close the new one you just resized.
Reopen IE from the shortcut icon again, and all windows from now on will be the size you chose and created.

Note: If you don't have an IE icon next to the Start button (Quick Launch area) use the shortcut in your Start/Programs/Internet Explorer and follow the instructions above.

Tufenuf

A little easier. . .
by Coryphaeus / March 18, 2006 10:41 PM PST
