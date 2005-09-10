Trouble upgrading Mac OS 10.2 on a G3 PowerBook

Hi,



It sounds like you're running a Lombard Powerbook, which can run OSX Panther, but... "crawl" may in fact be a more appropriate term. Why do you want to upgrade? Is there a program you want to run?



Speaking of running, you're going to run out of space very quickly on a 4GB drive. Upgrading to Panther will accelerate the process. Additionally, should you choose to invest in a larger hard drive, I believe you may have to do "special formatting" on it so the OS sees the drive correctly. I know that on the Wallstreet (the model before yours), drives larger than 7.5 GB must be partitioned so that OSX resides on the first partition of the drive, and that partition MUST be 7.5 GB or less. Another space-saving tip: when installing, you can choose to omit some utilities and language localizations, but in Panther, you will still be squeezed quite a lot on this machine.



I recommend finding a decent used PowerBook on ebay or some other venue, like perhaps Craigslist.org if you can. I have a 400 MHz G4 Powerbook Mercury and, if loaded with enough RAM, this machine performs very well for most tasks. It's not at all bad for a four-year-old computer. I have updated the hard drive to a 40GB (I acquired the machine in dire need of repair, which made it very affordable) and brought the RAM to 512 (though it can go to 1GB). On your machine, the most you can go to is 512MB. That's the thing, really. If you want to run software published after your machine was released, you will need to perform some hardware upgrades anyway. And while you're upgrading, you should seriously consider all of your options.



If you are interested in upgrading to Tiger (OSX 10.4), Apple does not support this OS on your machine. There is, however, a utility you can use called XPostFacto to install Tiger. While I know that XPostFacto works well with Panther on the Wallstreet PowerBooks, I have no experience with Tiger on a laptop such as yours.