Trouble upgrading Mac OS 10.2 on a G3 PowerBook

that springs to mind is for you to purchase a larger HD.
The next question is "What OS are you attempting to upgrade to"?
There is a limit as to the version of OS X that is compatible with this laptop. You are going to max it out at 10.3.9 (Panther) Memory is a consideration too, how much do you have installed?
New HD's can be purchased for a reasonable sum and some suppliers even install the drive, move your original stuff to it and put your old drive into a Firewire enclosure. That last bit is not going to help you as I don't think you have firewire on that machine. Does this machine have a Bronze Keyboard? If so, putting your old drive into an enclosure that fits into the CD/Battery slot is also an option.
Another consideration for that machine is a processor upgrade and lots of RAM. Both are possible and reasonably easy to do.
If you really do not want to spend any money at all, the absolutely, positively, definitely NOT recommended way, is to Boot from the installer CD and choose Format and Install. This WILL KILL every piece of data that you have on that machine. It will install your new OS though. DO NOT DO THIS!, pretty please.
Hope this helps, let us know what the answers are
P
First of all, my sincere apologies for having posted this question as a reply on another issue by mistake.
I have a Mac G3 Powerbook, 333Mhz, 4GB Hd, 8MB Video, CD. Everytime I try to upgrade my X OS operating system from 10.2 version to a newer version I get a message saying I do not have enough HD space. I have transferred quite a few files to a portable drive to clear space but still get the message. Is there something else I can do to get the upgrade?
Thanks,
Sandovh