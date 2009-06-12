Trouble making 2nd contact directory

"All categories" is just that...a list of contacts from any/all categories you have created; it is not a separate category in its own right. Thus, think of it like the filing cabinet that contains your categories. (Deleting a file from the filing cabinet is the same as deleting it from a folder in the filing cabinet.)
Hope this helps,
John
I make a 2nd contact directory. When I try to add persons to this directory, the names go into the all contacts directory. I can drag the name to the new directory. Then when I delete the name from the all directory, it deleted the name from the 2nd directory also. Any help? Thanks
Windows XP home
Bert