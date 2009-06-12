Trouble making 2nd contact directory

Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

by Old Geaser / June 12, 2009 11:04 PM PDT

I make a 2nd contact directory. When I try to add persons to this directory, the names go into the all contacts directory. I can drag the name to the new directory. Then when I delete the name from the all directory, it deleted the name from the 2nd directory also. Any help? Thanks

Windows XP home

Bert

"All" means "all"...
by John.Wilkinson / June 13, 2009 2:03 AM PDT

"All categories" is just that...a list of contacts from any/all categories you have created; it is not a separate category in its own right. Thus, think of it like the filing cabinet that contains your categories. (Deleting a file from the filing cabinet is the same as deleting it from a folder in the filing cabinet.)

Hope this helps,
John

Directories
by Old Geaser / June 13, 2009 4:08 AM PDT
In reply to: "All" means "all"...

I would think that Microsoft could have separate directories. Even Outlook Express can have several directories. I am in need of 2 separate directories. May have to go back to the old fashion Outlook Express.

Bert

They use tags, not directories...
by John.Wilkinson / June 13, 2009 6:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Directories

Since you're not actually accessing the files themselves, but rather the information through the Windows Live applications, there is no benefit to using directories over tags. In fact, tags are more efficient. You can, for instance, tag one person as a friend and a business associate while maintaining only one record. With directories, however, you would have to store two separate copies of that contact and update each record separately as needed. If you need 2 separate categories, you can create two separate categories. The only difference is how Windows Live handles the filing of them 'behind the scenes.'

John


P.S. Note that Outlook Express has been terminated and does not exist under Windows Vista or Windows 7.

