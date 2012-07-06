This sounds like one of the common Windows errors and not specific to Kies.
The CNET Computer Help Forum would be best if you can't find a recent discussion about this Windows error.
And to repeat myself, does not sound like a Kies error.
Bob
I am having trouble installing Samsung Kies on my computer for my new Samsung Galaxy S3. I have Windows XP Home Edition (Its a legit/registered install of Windows). I can download the software from Samsung but I get to a step where it pulls up a Microsft IE window and says:
"Files required to use Windows Update are no longer registered or installed on your computer. To continue:"
I choose "Register or reinstall the files for me now (Recommended)" and the I press "Continue" and it just brings me back to the same screen.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.