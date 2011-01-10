Laptops forum

General discussion

trouble after reinstall drivers for wireless network adapter

by FemPrometheon / January 10, 2011 3:25 AM PST

I am trying desperatly to get my "View Available Wireless Networks" working again on my AspireOne netbook ZG5 model (though Acer tells me the real model number is AOA150).

I had Joy, much Joy, on every wireless network me and my netbook encountered. UNTIL, I was stupid enough to listen to Linksys who told me I needed to update my drivers in order for my netbook to get an internet connection with my new E3000 wireless router. And yes, I was also dumb enough NOT to do a system restore point before updating my Atheros drivers and simultaneously totally hosing my ability to view ANY wireless network.

Right now I do not care at all about connecting to the Linksys Router, that thing's going back! All I want is for View Available Wireless Networks to work again.

I've since downloaded atheros drivers from Acer; Run Acer eRecovery Management(Acer's restore to original factory state) to reinstall the original drivers. I even found another atheros wireless adapter driver that is supposed to work with the AR5BXB63 adapter I have on my AspireOne. But still no Joy.

Oh woe is me!!!!

I'm beginning to wonder that maybe it's not the driver but some other setting that was lost when I reinstalled the drivers.

I do have my adapter switch button set to 'On'. The light flashes and I get the message "Wireless LAN Disabled" or "Wireless LAN Enabled" when I turn it on and off.

My netbook is running Windows XP Home Edition. The tag on the back of my ZG5/AOA150 Acer model netbook says it has an "Atheros AR5BXB63" installed.

I've been on the phone and connected with Chat with Acer and all they tell me is that if I pay $129.99 for 90min. of tech support, they will fix my problem.

I am probably going to just buy another wireless adapter. But I believe there is nothing wrong with the Atheros adapter on my Acer, only that I've been advised poorly.

"There must be someway out of here... said the Joker to the Thief".

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: trouble after reinstall drivers for wireless network adapter
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: trouble after reinstall drivers for wireless network adapter
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Laptops forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.