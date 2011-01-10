trouble after reinstall drivers for wireless network adapter

I am trying desperatly to get my "View Available Wireless Networks" working again on my AspireOne netbook ZG5 model (though Acer tells me the real model number is AOA150).



I had Joy, much Joy, on every wireless network me and my netbook encountered. UNTIL, I was stupid enough to listen to Linksys who told me I needed to update my drivers in order for my netbook to get an internet connection with my new E3000 wireless router. And yes, I was also dumb enough NOT to do a system restore point before updating my Atheros drivers and simultaneously totally hosing my ability to view ANY wireless network.



Right now I do not care at all about connecting to the Linksys Router, that thing's going back! All I want is for View Available Wireless Networks to work again.



I've since downloaded atheros drivers from Acer; Run Acer eRecovery Management(Acer's restore to original factory state) to reinstall the original drivers. I even found another atheros wireless adapter driver that is supposed to work with the AR5BXB63 adapter I have on my AspireOne. But still no Joy.



Oh woe is me!!!!



I'm beginning to wonder that maybe it's not the driver but some other setting that was lost when I reinstalled the drivers.



I do have my adapter switch button set to 'On'. The light flashes and I get the message "Wireless LAN Disabled" or "Wireless LAN Enabled" when I turn it on and off.



My netbook is running Windows XP Home Edition. The tag on the back of my ZG5/AOA150 Acer model netbook says it has an "Atheros AR5BXB63" installed.



I've been on the phone and connected with Chat with Acer and all they tell me is that if I pay $129.99 for 90min. of tech support, they will fix my problem.



I am probably going to just buy another wireless adapter. But I believe there is nothing wrong with the Atheros adapter on my Acer, only that I've been advised poorly.



"There must be someway out of here... said the Joker to the Thief".