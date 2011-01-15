Trouble adding 802.11 to desktop PC

General discussion
Win7Pro64; I have had no luck adding 802.11 to my desktop PC. I've tried two different USB adapters, and one PCI adapter. All claim to have 64 bit drivers. In every case, the drivers and software install, and device manager shows the device as "working properly." Yet, when I open the wireless configuration utility and go to connect, no networks are visible (there should be 6 - 8 at any time), and buttons such as "rescan" are grayed out. I've run the Windows Network Diagnostic, and it always suggests "a problem with the driver." Further Windows diagnostics gives the message "Windows couldn't automatically bind the IP protocol stack to the network adapter." When I look at the wireless network connection properties, it does show it bound to IPv4.
Since I tried three different devices from three different manufacturers, and all behave the same, I have to conclude that the trouble lies with Windows; probably some driver or service that is misconfigured or not running. Wlansvc is started, and Ethernet works fine. Any ideas would be very appreciated.
Thank you,
Howard