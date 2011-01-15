Windows 7 forum

Trouble adding 802.11 to desktop PC

by hdelman / January 15, 2011 9:35 AM PST

Win7Pro64; I have had no luck adding 802.11 to my desktop PC. I've tried two different USB adapters, and one PCI adapter. All claim to have 64 bit drivers. In every case, the drivers and software install, and device manager shows the device as "working properly." Yet, when I open the wireless configuration utility and go to connect, no networks are visible (there should be 6 - 8 at any time), and buttons such as "rescan" are grayed out. I've run the Windows Network Diagnostic, and it always suggests "a problem with the driver." Further Windows diagnostics gives the message "Windows couldn't automatically bind the IP protocol stack to the network adapter." When I look at the wireless network connection properties, it does show it bound to IPv4.

Since I tried three different devices from three different manufacturers, and all behave the same, I have to conclude that the trouble lies with Windows; probably some driver or service that is misconfigured or not running. Wlansvc is started, and Ethernet works fine. Any ideas would be very appreciated.

Thank you,
Howard

These statements intrigue me ...
by Edward ODaniel / January 15, 2011 9:58 AM PST
Yet, when I open the wireless configuration utility and go to connect, no networks are visible (there should be 6 - 8 at any time), and buttons such as "rescan" are grayed out.
and
... Wlansvc is started, and Ethernet works fine

Does this mean that you are successfully connected to your LAN by cable and find yourself unable to connect to the Internet via the wireless? What does ipconfig /all show?

If this is the case read up on multi-homed setups.
follow up
by hdelman / January 15, 2011 12:15 PM PST

Edward,

Thanks for taking the time to write. My PC does have an Ethernet card, and I am using it now as I type. Before I fire up the Wifi configuration utility, I disable the Ethernet card in Device Manager. From my experience, this should not present any trouble. If you feel differently, please explain.

In any case, I am not multi-homing. The Ethernet cable is plugged into the same router that contains the wifi AP, and I am not trying to use both simultaneously.

As for ipconfig... it shows only my Ethernet card. No indication that the Wifi client exists. The only place that I can see the 802.11 card, and the notation that "This device is working properly." is in device manager.

Howard

