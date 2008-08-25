Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

Trouble accessing Firefox

by Jerome Leon / August 25, 2008 1:00 AM PDT

I have a Firefox icon on my desktop which has always allowed me to access the Firefox browser. That is, until now. Now, when I click on that icon I get the IE browser showing the Firefox Start page. I delete the icon and put a new Firefox icon on my desktop. At first, it gives me Firefox. Then, it starts again giving me IE with the Firefox Start page.

Any thoughts on how I might remedy this? Thanks, megustakids

Also, I don't know how to restore the Firefox icon when I delete the current one because it gives me IE instead of Firefox. What I have been doing is opening Explorer in My Computer and screw around with different Mozilla Firefox files till somehow I do something that gives me the Firefox Start page using Firefox. There must be a better way.

(NT) Have you set the FF browser as default?
by Coryphaeus / August 25, 2008 11:03 PM PDT
It sounds like...
by John.Wilkinson / August 26, 2008 3:31 AM PDT

You have a shortcut not to Firefox but to a website, which is being loaded by your default browser, Internet Explorer. Try deleting that shortcut, browsing to C:\Program Files\Mozilla\Firefox, right-clicking Firefox.exe, selecting Copy, right-clicking a blank area of your desktop, and selecting Paste Shortcut.

Hope this helps,
John

Either that or
by Steven Haninger / August 26, 2008 6:33 AM PDT
In reply to: It sounds like...

somewhere along the line you told FF to use IE for that site using an add on.

