Trouble accessing Firefox

I have a Firefox icon on my desktop which has always allowed me to access the Firefox browser. That is, until now. Now, when I click on that icon I get the IE browser showing the Firefox Start page. I delete the icon and put a new Firefox icon on my desktop. At first, it gives me Firefox. Then, it starts again giving me IE with the Firefox Start page.
Any thoughts on how I might remedy this? Thanks, megustakids
Also, I don't know how to restore the Firefox icon when I delete the current one because it gives me IE instead of Firefox. What I have been doing is opening Explorer in My Computer and screw around with different Mozilla Firefox files till somehow I do something that gives me the Firefox Start page using Firefox. There must be a better way.
