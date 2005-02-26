That is more involved than just deleting the file and I think you should go to a HijackThis Expert forum. Please read the first 3 posts on this thread which will tell you where to get HJT, how to make a log and where you should post it. Please be patient with whoever you choose, they are very busy. Good luck.
http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6132-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=27234&messageID=306550
I am trying to get rid off Trojan Virus at start up menu classifies at C:\WINDOW TEMP\se.dll
Please help I can not acess to send e-mail Thanks
I tried spyware S&D, Norton System Works, Xtendia Virus, PC Power wash And Webroot spyware.
Rocky