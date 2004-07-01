Hi,
Your Spybot S&D is version 1.1. It's outdated. You should install the latest stable version - 1.3. Download it from http://spybot.safer-networking.de/
Update it after installation. Run a scan.
If AVG caught that trojan in Sybot S&D directory, delete it from Safe mode. Make sure that you are deleting the correct infected file. Verify by finding the path of the infected file by opening AVG 6 for Windows. Look for the "test results", you should see the location and filename that you are going to delete in SAFE mode.
Boot in Safe mode
AVG has discovered 5 trojan infections on a machine Im working on but say's they can't be fixed.Four of them are listed as( Realtens.A) and the last one is (Realtens.D)Iv run all the usual tools,spybot,adaware,housecall,cwshredder and cleaner with no luck.The computer is a Gateway G6-350 with 350mg Pentium II 128mg memory.Windows 98se
Im guessing it needs to be manually removed but Im not sure how and where to do it.I could sure use some simple worded instructions as Iam fairly new at this.
I printed out the findings and they are listed like this
C:\Program Files\Spybot-Search Destroy 1.1\Realtens.A