Hi,

Your Spybot S&D is version 1.1. It's outdated. You should install the latest stable version - 1.3. Download it from http://spybot.safer-networking.de/
Update it after installation. Run a scan.

If AVG caught that trojan in Sybot S&D directory, delete it from Safe mode. Make sure that you are deleting the correct infected file. Verify by finding the path of the infected file by opening AVG 6 for Windows. Look for the "test results", you should see the location and filename that you are going to delete in SAFE mode.

Boot in Safe mode