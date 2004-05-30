Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Trojan PSW.Briss.C

by Nickster / May 30, 2004 8:58 AM PDT

I am stuck. I use Adaware, and AVG free edition. Today I found the above trojan on the computer ( Windows XP Pro ) and am stuck trying to remove it. I can unhide the files, find the one that it tells me is infected ( bridge.dll ) but I cannot delete it. AVG wont heal it. It tells me that the file is in use by a program. I open task manager and close program running but still no luck. I tried Panda scan and Housecall as well. Adaware wont get rid if it either.
I did a google search for it with no luck. I went to the AVG and Panda sites and did a search for Briss.c and PSW.Briss.c but the database comes up empty.
I have gone at this every way I can think of. Usually I am pretty good at getting things like this off my machine but I am stumped. This is driving me nuts!
Help, please. I will have a terrible time sleeping untill this is done.
Patrick AKA Nickster

Re:Trojan PSW.Briss.C
by Marianna Schmudlach / May 30, 2004 9:26 AM PDT
In reply to: Trojan PSW.Briss.C

Hi Nickster,

could it be the file is in system restore??

Disable system restore - scan with AVG after that enable system restore again.

Is it gone?? If yes, don't forget to make a NEW restore point !

HTH

Nickster, I Have Posted A Response In Your Other Thread....
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 30, 2004 10:44 AM PDT
In reply to: Trojan PSW.Briss.C
