Trojan PSW.Briss.C

I am stuck. I use Adaware, and AVG free edition. Today I found the above trojan on the computer ( Windows XP Pro ) and am stuck trying to remove it. I can unhide the files, find the one that it tells me is infected ( bridge.dll ) but I cannot delete it. AVG wont heal it. It tells me that the file is in use by a program. I open task manager and close program running but still no luck. I tried Panda scan and Housecall as well. Adaware wont get rid if it either.

I did a google search for it with no luck. I went to the AVG and Panda sites and did a search for Briss.c and PSW.Briss.c but the database comes up empty.

I have gone at this every way I can think of. Usually I am pretty good at getting things like this off my machine but I am stumped. This is driving me nuts!

Help, please. I will have a terrible time sleeping untill this is done.

Patrick AKA Nickster