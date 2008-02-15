Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Trojan. JS.Zapchast.F

by dansuleman / February 15, 2008 9:00 PM PST

Hello. My Zone Alarm anti-virus just discovered this Trojan on my PC, but is [Zone Alarm] unable to remove. Does anyone know how I can manually remove this? Many thanks. PS. I do not want to spend money purchasing any 'removal tools'.

Trojan. JS.Zapchast.F
by Marianna Schmudlach / February 16, 2008 12:13 AM PST
In reply to: Trojan. JS.Zapchast.F

Seems to be malware.......

Please download SUPERAntiSpyware Home Edition (free)

Install it and double-click the icon on your desktop to run it.
It will ask if you want to update the program definitions, click "Yes",
Let it through your firewall!
Under "Configuration and Preferences", click the "Preferences" button.
Click the "Scanning Control" tab.
Under "Scanner Options" make sure the following are checked:
1>> Close browsers before scanning
2>> Scan for tracking cookies
3>> Terminate memory threats before quarantining.
4>> Ignore System Restore/Volume Information on ME and XP
5>> Please leave the others unchecked.
6>> Click the Close button to leave the control center screen.

On the main screen, under "Scan for Harmful Software" click "Scan your
computer".
On the left check "C:\Fixed Drive".
On the right, under "Complete Scan", choose "Perform Complete Scan".
Click "Next" to start the scan. Please be patient while it scans your computer.
After the scan is complete a summary box will appear. Click "OK".
Make sure everything in the white box has a check next to it, then click "Next".
It will quarantine what it found and if it asks if you want to reboot, click
"Yes".

PLs. let us know how you are doing.

Was not detected
by dansuleman / February 16, 2008 6:28 PM PST
In reply to: Trojan. JS.Zapchast.F

Thanks for your advice. I have downloaded the program and scanned my PC, but the Trojan was not detected. Cheers

Maybe you should go for on-line scans?
by Marianna Schmudlach / February 17, 2008 12:09 AM PST
In reply to: Was not detected

But first, IF you don't have CCleaner, pls. download it from here:

http://www.ccleaner.com

Before first use, check under Options, Settings, and ensure "Only delete files in Windows Temp folder older than 48 hours" is unchecked.

Then open it and select the items you wish to clean up.

In the Windows Tab:

I recommend cleaning all entries in the "Internet Explorer" section except Cookies.
Clean all the entries in the "Windows Explorer" section
Clean all entries in the "System" section
Clean all entries in the "Advanced" section.

In the Applications Tab:

Clean all except cookies in the Firefox/Mozilla section if you use it.
Clean all in the Opera section if you use it.
Clean Sun Java in the Internet Section.
Clean any others that you choose.

Then click the "Run Cleaner" button

Please run the Housecall online virus scan located at:
http://housecall.trendmicro.com/
Follow the prompts to scan your hard drive for viruses. Select the "Autoclean" option so that Housecall will remove any viruses from your system.
When the scan is finished, please restart your computer.

please run the WindowSecurity trojan scan here:
http://www.windowsecurity.com/trojanscan/
Remove any trojans found, and restart your computer.

Pls. let us know how you are doing Happy

Trojan no longer detected
by dansuleman / February 22, 2008 3:28 AM PST

Hello. I have now done all the scans with tools in the links you suggested, and no trojans or viruses have been detected. I guess may be the trojan has been removed somehow or may it was a false detection in the first place. I hope this is the case. Anyway, thanks for your assistance.

