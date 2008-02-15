Trojan. JS.Zapchast.F

Seems to be malware.......



Please download SUPERAntiSpyware Home Edition (free)



Install it and double-click the icon on your desktop to run it.

It will ask if you want to update the program definitions, click "Yes",

Let it through your firewall!

Under "Configuration and Preferences", click the "Preferences" button.

Click the "Scanning Control" tab.

Under "Scanner Options" make sure the following are checked:

1>> Close browsers before scanning

2>> Scan for tracking cookies

3>> Terminate memory threats before quarantining.

4>> Ignore System Restore/Volume Information on ME and XP

5>> Please leave the others unchecked.

6>> Click the Close button to leave the control center screen.



On the main screen, under "Scan for Harmful Software" click "Scan your

computer".

On the left check "C:\Fixed Drive".

On the right, under "Complete Scan", choose "Perform Complete Scan".

Click "Next" to start the scan. Please be patient while it scans your computer.

After the scan is complete a summary box will appear. Click "OK".

Make sure everything in the white box has a check next to it, then click "Next".

It will quarantine what it found and if it asks if you want to reboot, click

"Yes".



PLs. let us know how you are doing.