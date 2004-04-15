Windows XP



I have a friend who has Trojan horse Downloader, Keenval.B. I spent the day with her and we downloaded Spybot, Ad-aware, Spyware Blaster, and she already has AVG for her antivirus. We ran AVG and it shows that she is clean. After downloading the programs, we updated all then ran all. We got rid of much spyware.



However, after doing all this, a dialogue box continues to pop up that says:



Virus Trojan horse Downloaded.Keenval.B is found in file C:\system volume information\restore{12E335F6-C4AB-4186-A77F-DC2780202248}\RP12\A0000518.exe



I did a search for this file and was unable to find it.



I have been to Symantec and McAfee to try and find out more info on this and have found nothing on it. I would like to at least see what does to the PC. Do you have any suggestions what we can do to get rid of this thing?



Can someone help us?



Thank you -- Julea