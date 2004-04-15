Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Trojan horse Downloader, Keenval.B

by zeebell / April 15, 2004 10:24 AM PDT

Windows XP

I have a friend who has Trojan horse Downloader, Keenval.B. I spent the day with her and we downloaded Spybot, Ad-aware, Spyware Blaster, and she already has AVG for her antivirus. We ran AVG and it shows that she is clean. After downloading the programs, we updated all then ran all. We got rid of much spyware.

However, after doing all this, a dialogue box continues to pop up that says:

Virus Trojan horse Downloaded.Keenval.B is found in file C:\system volume information\restore{12E335F6-C4AB-4186-A77F-DC2780202248}\RP12\A0000518.exe

I did a search for this file and was unable to find it.

I have been to Symantec and McAfee to try and find out more info on this and have found nothing on it. I would like to at least see what does to the PC. Do you have any suggestions what we can do to get rid of this thing?

Can someone help us?

Thank you -- Julea

5 total posts
Re:Trojan horse Downloader, Keenval.B
by Marianna Schmudlach / April 15, 2004 10:32 AM PDT

Julea,

Virus Trojan horse Downloaded.Keenval.B is found in file C:\system volume information\restore{12E335F6-C4AB-4186-A77F-DC2780202248}\RP12\A0000518.exe

DISABLE System restore - scan again and afterwards ENABLE system restore again.

Here is HOW

Re:Re:Trojan horse Downloader, Keenval.B
by zeebell / April 15, 2004 1:13 PM PDT

Marianna -- thank you for your response. My friend is reading this and hopefully it will work for her. She currently has company so it may be a few days before she get this accomplished. I will try and post back to you to let you know if it worked for her. I appreciate you. Thanks again.

Julea

Re:Re:Re:Trojan horse Downloader, Keenval.B
by racine / May 1, 2004 12:49 PM PDT

changing the setting to disable restore did the trick. Just a reminder that your partisipation and help is appreciated. I know you have helped more people than either of us know.
A big thanks to you...
Thanks for taking time to help others.

Re:Trojan horse Downloader, Keenval.B
by Marianna Schmudlach / May 1, 2004 2:11 PM PDT

HI racine

You're Very Welcome - glad I can help Happy

Happy Safe Computing !

