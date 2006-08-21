Trojan from Download.com...

I can only offer what I read at the below website dealing with the two. You didn't mention which Firewall you use. If it's their's read on:



Scroll down to the middle of the page where you first the the window, which says ''Security Alert - Attempt to Connect to Netspy Trojan''. Underneath the box you'll see:



'This is one of the ''limitations'' of firewall programs. They have to make assumptions about programs based on ports being used. Pocket Genealogist does not contain the ''Netspy Trojan horse'' (If you go to the Alert Assistant, it even acknowledges that it MAY be the Netspy Trojan horse although the above screen seems to indicate a certainty that it is the Trojan horse) I recommend changing the port used by Pocket Genealogist. Then further on from there.



Granted, this is for a different software, but it may give you a clue as to how and why. Perhaps, Marianna can elaborate further on it. Or possibly another member, who is familiar with it. If you downloaded the game and know it was reliable, it may explain how Norton chooses to deal with it. I'm not really able to. Nor do I have their firewall. It may help, until she gets here.



Carol



(What's weirder yet, is a thread at Lockergnome's Forum, where they say it occurs when the fax service in enabled!!!)