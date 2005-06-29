Trojan actiity on upswing?

Heavy Port Activity May Indicate Hacker SMB Sniffing - http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-6132-0.html?forumID=32&threadID=109747&messageID=1249151
http://isc.sans.org/top10.php - Port 445 is on top
I downloaded seven trojans this week.
Now, admittedly, I do like to download small program utilities to help me do computer maintenance or tweak things, but I've been doing that for years.
I've gotten tons of alerts the past week from my various detection programs. I actually had to scan out 5 trojans on Monday and got more alerts today. In all cases the downloads were from presumably legitimate software companies offering free trials or older versions of cuirrent software they charge for.
I thank goodness I am well protected, but I've never seen the alarms go off as frequently as they have the past week or 10 days. Makes me wonder if things are on the upswing. (And, no, it's not that I have been adding protection so more alarms can be triggered-- I was trojan-free for a good long time-- this is defintely a recent thing).
Anyone else notice more activity recently?