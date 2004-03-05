Aliases
TrojanClicker.Win32.Doorplus.b
Type
Trojan
Description
Troj/WindFind-B is a downloader Trojan which may download and run executables from a remote location.
The Trojan copies itself to the folder C:\0000000 as mswindindex.exe and creates the following registry entries so that mswindindex.exe is run automatically each time Windows is started:
HKLM\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run\MMXRUN
= 0000000\mswinindex.exe
Troj/WindFind-B may also create a number of HTML files in the same folder.
The Trojan runs continuously in the background, waiting until the user performs an internet search using one of the common search engines, such as Yahoo, Lycos, MSN Search, Google, Altavista, or Excite.
MORE: http://www.sophos.com/virusinfo/analyses/trojwindfindb.html
