Tried to install Panda Platinum Internet Security but..

If they won't tell you what might be the issue or put up a web site to handle install issues then return the product for a full refund.
Bob
Hi. I recently purchased Panda Platinum Internet Security 2006 and while installation, a window popped up that said I had to uninstall Windows LiveOne Care because it is deemed uncompatible.
What surprises me is that I had already uninstalled Windows LiveOne Care a few months ago using the start -> control panel -> Add/remove programs function.
Not to be deterred, I went online to Windows LiveOne Care website to download their uninstaller package file and proceeded with the uninstallation.
I then tried to install Panda Platinum but the same window popped up with the same message.
I've initiated the Disk CleanUp and CCleaner and yet the same message still shows.
I tried registering my product and then downloading the installer package file from Panda's website. However, the same message still pops up.
My computer is Windows XP running on Pentium 4 CPU 3.06Ghz, 1.0GB Ram, Radeon X300 Series. I've tried the start -> search -> include hidden files and folders but to no avail.
I've emailed Panda twice within a month and they have yet to reply me. Is there any advice anybody can provide? Or should I email Windows Live OneCare?
Randy
P.S. Ironically, upon registration of my Panda Platinum Internet Security 2006, I had a free upgrade to Panda Platinum Internet Security 2007. But the problem still persists!