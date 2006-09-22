Tried to install Panda Platinum Internet Security but..

Windows Legacy OS forum

by ranteo / September 22, 2006 1:22 AM PDT

Hi. I recently purchased Panda Platinum Internet Security 2006 and while installation, a window popped up that said I had to uninstall Windows LiveOne Care because it is deemed uncompatible.
What surprises me is that I had already uninstalled Windows LiveOne Care a few months ago using the start -> control panel -> Add/remove programs function.
Not to be deterred, I went online to Windows LiveOne Care website to download their uninstaller package file and proceeded with the uninstallation.
I then tried to install Panda Platinum but the same window popped up with the same message.
I've initiated the Disk CleanUp and CCleaner and yet the same message still shows.
I tried registering my product and then downloading the installer package file from Panda's website. However, the same message still pops up.
My computer is Windows XP running on Pentium 4 CPU 3.06Ghz, 1.0GB Ram, Radeon X300 Series. I've tried the start -> search -> include hidden files and folders but to no avail.
I've emailed Panda twice within a month and they have yet to reply me. Is there any advice anybody can provide? Or should I email Windows Live OneCare?

Randy

P.S. Ironically, upon registration of my Panda Platinum Internet Security 2006, I had a free upgrade to Panda Platinum Internet Security 2007. But the problem still persists!

Such defects should be dealt with by returns.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 22, 2006 4:56 AM PDT

If they won't tell you what might be the issue or put up a web site to handle install issues then return the product for a full refund.

Bob

panda conflict with windows live onecare.
by scottss54 / September 22, 2006 5:33 AM PDT

I have used panda for several years. I went thru this when I checked out OneCare. Microsoft sticks one of those hidden, buried files somewhere on the hard drive that doesn't go away with uninstall. The only way to get rid of it I found is to format the hard drive and start over. Then panda will run just fine. If someone knows a way to get it off without a format, let me know.

You're right.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 22, 2006 5:45 AM PDT

Other items installed or prior damage can cause this.

While a tall order, software makers need to stop issing cryptic install or other messages.

No more "Error 1506 - You are not the administrator." Tell me what made the software decide this was so. I tracked one such error down and it was a permission on a file and I was the administrator. Too bad the message was not "Error 1056 - Could not replace fooby.dll. Check permissions to this file."

Bob

conflict
by scottss54 / September 22, 2006 9:28 AM PDT
In reply to: You're right.

and just so R. Proffitt knows who to diss, it is something Microsoft does, not a Panda problem. Microsoft want to make it so once you tried their software, you are stuck with it. Panda is smart enough to know two security systems together is not a good idea.

I am not a Microsoft hater, I use most of their stuff. But this is wrong and should be corrected.

hMm so means I have to reformat my com
by ranteo / September 22, 2006 8:58 PM PDT
In reply to: conflict

So it means the only way to install my Panda Antivirus software is through re-formatting my computer?
I don't think I cant get a refund of the product considering that my original packaging has already been removed.

ranteo

Does the Microsoft item apply to you?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 23, 2006 12:10 AM PDT

If not consider the other factors.

1. Prior virus/other damage. You didn't tell about this.
2. Old antivirus installed. Not a factor yet.
3. Scans for pests. Not in your posts to see if you did this.
4. The old XP REPAIR INSTALL. Might not wipe out your files but we always have our backups just in case.

The problem is not only Panda but the lack of background on the machine. Tell more, get more options.

Bob

RE: To Bob
by ranteo / September 23, 2006 10:09 PM PDT

Nope, so far I have not had any virus attack that would require a hard drive reformat.
Currently, the protection software I have installed would be Panda Internet Security 2005, which I am unable to uninstall, and AVG Anti-virus free edition, Spyware Blaster Version 3.5.1, ZoneAlarm version 6.5.731.000 and Ad-Aware SE Personal.
I scan my computer using AVG and Ad-Aware weekly, so far there have been no virus detected though there are the occasional spyware and adware found in several programs, but disinfected by my protection software. Would this cause incompatibility?
I have uninstalled AVG and then tried installing my Panda Platinum Internet Security 2006 but to no avail, it lists the Windows Live OneCare as a uncompatibility software.
I ain't too sure what you mean by XP Repair Install. Are you referring to System Restore?

I do have Windows Live Messenger installed. Might this cause the incompatibility? Considering the fact that these two are part of the Windows Live software series.

ranteo

I'll write possible.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 23, 2006 10:29 PM PDT
In reply to: RE: To Bob

They may use the new .Net items I'm running afoul of.

"XP Repair Install" is best typed at google.com so you can read what that is but it appears this is a pure Panda support issue and not a system one.

While your list is a good one I back it up with scans by Ewido and Housecall.

Finally if there are system troubles I run the usual SFC /SCANNOW command (more if you google that command.)

Bob

Panda
by HPJOHN / September 24, 2006 4:35 AM PDT
In reply to: I'll write possible.

I used Panda by downloading it and installing it. All I got was a reboot time after time. The technicians at Panda are still working on this and probably your P_roblem. That is why you do not have and answer. I use Ewido and House Call. Then I install Trend Micro's PC-cillin, www.trendmicro.com. It has an AntiVirus, Spyware, firewall and many other features. I have had no trouble. I went to my Credit Card company and got a credit for Panda and they did not protest. I also use Registryfix the best I have found. www.registryfix.com It come from Germany and will not harm your computer. It only corrects registry entry errors and removes ones left over from programs you have deleted. You will have to remove Ccleaner, which not only removed the bad registry entries but some programs includin some Windows XP files. Youwill have to remove all other spyware and Zone Alarm. You can't have two firewalls. I hope this helps.

still say it is not a panda problem
by scottss54 / September 24, 2006 9:39 AM PDT

If you had installed Panda before Windows Live OneCare it would have worked correctly. I had Panda before OneCare came out. I uninstalled it to try OneCare. When I uninstalled OneCare to go back to Panda, that is when the problem began. Formattimg the drive and removing all parts of OneCare the uninstall didn't allowed Panda to work properly again.

Whether or not this solution is for you depends on how badly you want to use Panda. If you want it, I belive the format is the only solution. I don't expect Panda to do anything since their software works just fine on a machine that has not had OneCare on it. If it is not that important, than I would seek a refund. Good luck.

Remember the other advice which is sound. You can not have two firewalls at the same time. I'm not sure about anti-virus programs, but I wouldn't do that either. More than one anti-spyware program is fine.

TIP: This is something I think everyone should learn to do. When formatting the drive make at least two separate partitions. One for the system, and one for all your important data. Redirect the my documents folder to the data drive. Store everything of importance on it. Then formatting the system drive anytime you wish is a breeze and no data is lost.

About that tip.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 24, 2006 9:53 PM PDT

There are posts here with members asking for data recovery help after using such a plan. That partition idea may work sometimes but apparently is no substitute for a real backup.

Bob

backup
by scottss54 / September 25, 2006 8:17 AM PDT
In reply to: About that tip.

I would definitely recommend a good backup plan, but it works well if done properly.

