Trend is stopping it from installing

by 29hyman / October 28, 2009 2:22 PM PDT

I have been trying to install Windows 7...Keep getting message that Trend is stopping it from installing....The only thing is....I don't have Trend...put out a search...nothing....Do you have any suggestions? Hope all is going well over in your corner of the world...doing ok here....Had to have a tooth pulled, but other than that nothing new....Thanks for whatever you can come up with..

4 total posts
Are you doing an upgrade?
by orlbuckeye / October 28, 2009 9:41 PM PDT

Trend is the name of a compnay that makes security software. Do you have anything set up to stop kids from installing software? When I googled trend stopping from installing the first hit was something about software stopping kids from installing software. This could be it if your doing an upgrade.

Uppgrade
by 29hyman / October 29, 2009 3:23 PM PDT

Yes from Vista..........hmmmmmmm

Just a thought
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 28, 2009 10:10 PM PDT

I saw a similar post elsewhere in these forums where Windows 7 install was stalling.

Is there a "Next" button at the bottom of the screen? if so, click that.

Mark

