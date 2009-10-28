Trend is the name of a compnay that makes security software. Do you have anything set up to stop kids from installing software? When I googled trend stopping from installing the first hit was something about software stopping kids from installing software. This could be it if your doing an upgrade.
I have been trying to install Windows 7...Keep getting message that Trend is stopping it from installing....The only thing is....I don't have Trend...put out a search...nothing....Do you have any suggestions? Hope all is going well over in your corner of the world...doing ok here....Had to have a tooth pulled, but other than that nothing new....Thanks for whatever you can come up with..