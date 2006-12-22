Including the one here.
That would be my luck if I was ever able to go to CO for Christmas. Or Thanksgiving.
I heard on the news that it was the worse storm there since 2001. From what I've heard from family is that this one was worse.
Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email
semods4@yahoo.com
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.