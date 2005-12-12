.....are you using a card reader ? Or straight from the camerta ?
''...check your image capture device....''...meaning your camera. Try reinstalling the camera. (control Panel- Scanners and Cameras). Shut down. Connect camera, boot up and let the OS detect the camera and install it.
Also make sure your camera is clean of viruses and parasites.
running winXP home with a HP 1350 all in one printer.
I have been transferring photos from my camera card to my computer for years with no problem. Suddenly I get the message "an error occurred while saving images. Check your image capture device connection and try again". I have checked everything that I can think of but I still get the same message. my all-in-one works fine with everything else. Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated,