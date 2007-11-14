Yes, there is. And it's already built in into Vista as you can read here: http://www.microsoft.com/downloads/details.aspx?FamilyId=2B6F1631-973A-45C7-A4EC-4928FA173266&displaylang=en
No need to buy or download anything. Also see http://www.microsoft.com/windows/products/windowsvista/buyorupgrade/easytransfer.mspx
I didn't look further, but I'm sure you can find more detailed help if you look around.
Kees
When you get a new computer with Vista as the OS is there a Wizard to transfer files and settings such as in XP? I found that a big help in lessening the trama of going to a new PC.
Thanks,
Bill