Transferring Files from Old Computer to New Computer

Assuming there is some logic in the way it's organised, you can drag and drop folders in stead of individual files. That's the fastest way I can offer, apart from writing a batchfile and execute that.
Kees
My old laptop finally bit the dust and had to be put down. The motherboard finally died and since the unit was 5 years old it made more sense to purchase a new computer.
The HD in the old computer was only 6 months old and the repair place removed the HD for me and placed it in a USB drive shell. All of the files and programs are intact.
The problem I'm having is Windows Transfer doesn't seem to work on a portable HD, and I really don't want to spend hours dragging and dropping files. I understand programs will not transfer due to licensing restrictions. What is the best solution to move old files from the "old" HD to the new system?
Any assistance is appreciated.
Thanks