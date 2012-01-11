How To forum

Question

Transferring Files from Old Computer to New Computer

by Raptor40 / January 11, 2012 2:54 AM PST

My old laptop finally bit the dust and had to be put down. The motherboard finally died and since the unit was 5 years old it made more sense to purchase a new computer.
The HD in the old computer was only 6 months old and the repair place removed the HD for me and placed it in a USB drive shell. All of the files and programs are intact.
The problem I'm having is Windows Transfer doesn't seem to work on a portable HD, and I really don't want to spend hours dragging and dropping files. I understand programs will not transfer due to licensing restrictions. What is the best solution to move old files from the "old" HD to the new system?
Any assistance is appreciated.
Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Transferring Files from Old Computer to New Computer
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Transferring Files from Old Computer to New Computer
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Re: moving files
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 11, 2012 2:57 AM PST

Assuming there is some logic in the way it's organised, you can drag and drop folders in stead of individual files. That's the fastest way I can offer, apart from writing a batchfile and execute that.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
I think you figured it out.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 11, 2012 2:57 AM PST

Either copy out what you want or get another laptop of the same model to put the drive into.

-> But here's the BIG THING. Since applications don't move, that's probably what is giving you some troubles. I would be guessing.

For me it was too simple. I found my old home folder and copied that to my new home folder. ONE COPY and it was done.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to How To forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.