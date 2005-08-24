transferring fax setup from Windows Home to Windows XP

Here's the short version to get XP's Fax installed:
Install the Fax Component
Fax is not installed by default during Windows Setup. To install Fax, follow
these steps:
1.. In Control Panel, click Add or Remove Programs under Pick a category
to open the Add or Remove Programs dialog box.
2.. Click Add/Remove Windows Components to start the Windows Components
Wizard starts.
3.. In the Components list, click to select the Fax Services check box,
and then click Next. Setup installs the Fax services. If prompted, insert
the Microsoft Windows XP compact disc, and then click OK.
4.. On the Completing the Windows Components Wizard screen, click Finish.
5.. In the Add or Remove Programs dialog box, click Close.
Bob