Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

transferring fax setup from Windows Home to Windows XP

by luckylady_63 / August 24, 2005 4:42 AM PDT

Is it possible to get all the files for the fax setup system from Windows Home edition and tranfer them to Windows Pro edition? I do not have the Pro disk, but do have the Home edition disk. I have both systems running on my computer at the moment. I would love to be able to remove the home edition and keep the pro edition. I don't need both. Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: transferring fax setup from Windows Home to Windows XP
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: transferring fax setup from Windows Home to Windows XP
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
No method noted.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 24, 2005 4:55 AM PDT
http://aumha.org/win5/a/fast.php lists what Microsoft supported. There are no known tools to move fax or fax settings over.

Here's the short version to get XP's Fax installed:

Install the Fax Component
Fax is not installed by default during Windows Setup. To install Fax, follow
these steps:
1.. In Control Panel, click Add or Remove Programs under Pick a category
to open the Add or Remove Programs dialog box.
2.. Click Add/Remove Windows Components to start the Windows Components
Wizard starts.
3.. In the Components list, click to select the Fax Services check box,
and then click Next. Setup installs the Fax services. If prompted, insert
the Microsoft Windows XP compact disc, and then click OK.
4.. On the Completing the Windows Components Wizard screen, click Finish.
5.. In the Add or Remove Programs dialog box, click Close.


Bob
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
to: R. Proffitt
by luckylady_63 / August 24, 2005 7:36 AM PDT
In reply to: No method noted.

Thanks for your answer Bob. I did what you told me to you after answering a few questions. Now the computer is looking for a fax machine, which I do not have. I used to send faxes all the time with Win 95 and Win 98 SE, so how do I do this task with Win XP Pro? I would appreciate your answer very much.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The very short answer.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 24, 2005 7:44 AM PDT
In reply to: to: R. Proffitt

You would need a FAXMODEM and the drivers for said FAXMODEM installed proper and a ... telephone line.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
to R. Proffitt
by luckylady_63 / August 24, 2005 8:08 AM PDT
In reply to: The very short answer.

Thanks for all your help. You're good!!!!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
to: R. Proffitt
by luckylady_63 / August 24, 2005 8:12 AM PDT
In reply to: to: R. Proffitt

I just looked under devices and the old fax modem (Generic 56k HCF Fax Modem) is installed. Can I use this and just plug in a telephone cable?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.