In April this year there was a discussion on how to transfer music from a cassette tape to a CD using your computer. I had a few tapes that I wanted to transfer so I follow some of the advices in the discussions but I was not able to do the transfer. I have a HP MediaCenter M11195C and here is what I did. I bought a RCA 3.5mm cable which has at one end a single connector which I connected to headphone jack of the cassette player (None of the cassetrte players I have has an output/line-out jack). I then connected the other end of the cable which has 2 connectors, to my computer audio line-in jacks. I did not hear any sound from my computer speakers. I know my computer speakers are working because I use it to paly CDs/DVDs all the time. Now if I connect the cable from the original cassette player to another cassette player or CD player's line-in jacks I can hear the music from the second system speakers. I don't know why I can't hear the music from the computer speakers when I make the same connections. I think I maybe doing something so please help me solve this issue