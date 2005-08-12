I assume you have a cassette player already attached to a stereo receiver. The cord you bought with the mini pin (headphone) jack on one and RCA plugs on the other...would fit like this...RCA jacks to the recording output section of your stereo receiver and the headphone jack to the line in port on your sound card. If you have a soundcard that has
RCA inputs it should also have a line in port that would accept that mini pin connection. Some hi-end soundcards have normal size headphone type jacks but a simple adapter would allow the connection. If you do not have a stereo receiver....try using a cord that has mini pin (headphone) connections on both ends and go from the headphone port on portable cassette player to line in port on the soundcard.
In April this year there was a discussion on how to transfer music from a cassette tape to a CD using your computer. I had a few tapes that I wanted to transfer so I follow some of the advices in the discussions but I was not able to do the transfer. I have a HP MediaCenter M11195C and here is what I did. I bought a RCA 3.5mm cable which has at one end a single connector which I connected to headphone jack of the cassette player (None of the cassetrte players I have has an output/line-out jack). I then connected the other end of the cable which has 2 connectors, to my computer audio line-in jacks. I did not hear any sound from my computer speakers. I know my computer speakers are working because I use it to paly CDs/DVDs all the time. Now if I connect the cable from the original cassette player to another cassette player or CD player's line-in jacks I can hear the music from the second system speakers. I don't know why I can't hear the music from the computer speakers when I make the same connections. I think I maybe doing something so please help me solve this issue