Transfering data to new computer need help please

by lemichaelj / April 5, 2008 1:29 PM PDT

I run a business that I have 2 older computers and I have bought 2 new computers but i need to clone the drives on the older computers to the new ones but I am familar with windows xp and the old drives wont boot up, so can someone tell me if I need to go ahead and setup xp on the new computers and then use cloning software or use the cloning software first and what cloneing software is the best because I couldnt get Norton's Ghost to work. please help

Cloning's not what you want. . .
by Coryphaeus / April 5, 2008 10:43 PM PDT
This may help
by mrcomp411 / April 6, 2008 1:01 PM PDT

There is a disk clone program called "Acronis Migrate Easy" at http://www.acronis.com/

You can also use a external IDE/SATA to USB hard drive connector to copy files. Here is a link one from newegg.com. I am not sure how long the link from Newegg will have the IDE/SATA to USB connector item.
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16812189169

If the old hard-drives came from one or more servers, they may need to use some kinda of A SCSI connector. SCSI is another type connector type. SCSI, IDE, SATA

Taglines aren't allowed here.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 6, 2008 1:02 PM PDT
In reply to: This may help

Your posts may vanish if you don't stop.

