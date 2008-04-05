Transfering data to new computer need help please

Remove the drives from the old computers, set the jumper as slave, put them in the new computers and just copy your data to the new drives. Data will copy, programs will not.
Wayne (IBM freak)
I run a business that I have 2 older computers and I have bought 2 new computers but i need to clone the drives on the older computers to the new ones but I am familar with windows xp and the old drives wont boot up, so can someone tell me if I need to go ahead and setup xp on the new computers and then use cloning software or use the cloning software first and what cloneing software is the best because I couldnt get Norton's Ghost to work. please help