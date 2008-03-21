Tracking two computers network speed vs internet speed

LAN speed, be it wired or wireless, is different from connect speed. And a test of WAN speed, your Internet connection , is based on a Gazillion factors. Try the test five times in a row, then in the afternoon, then late at night. Since you didn't tell us what kind of broadband connection you have or any computer specs, that's all I can think of.
Here is a good link for a speed test that will enable you to pick a server close, hopefully, to your home http://dfw.speakeasy.net/
I have been using windows to monitor my wireless adapter on my laptop and my desktop computer. I am connecting to a wireless n router. I have installed a wireless n adapter in my desktop and it states an excellent network connection speed of 270 Mbps but when using speakeasy to indicate my internet download speed it states something around 8 Mbps. Now here is what i don't understand - My laptop has only a wireless g adapter and gets an excellent network connection speed of only 54 Mbps but when i use speakeasy to indicate internet speed i usually get a reading of around 17 Mbps. So why is my laptop with wireless g with a network connection of 54 trumping my desktop wireless n with a network connection of 270 with internet speed?
I have already tried disabling my firwalls on the desktop to see if that was slowing the internet connection - but it didn't seem to make a difference.
thanks