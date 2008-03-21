Networking & Wireless forum

General discussion

Tracking two computers network speed vs internet speed

by rodant5 / March 21, 2008 5:43 AM PDT

I have been using windows to monitor my wireless adapter on my laptop and my desktop computer. I am connecting to a wireless n router. I have installed a wireless n adapter in my desktop and it states an excellent network connection speed of 270 Mbps but when using speakeasy to indicate my internet download speed it states something around 8 Mbps. Now here is what i don't understand - My laptop has only a wireless g adapter and gets an excellent network connection speed of only 54 Mbps but when i use speakeasy to indicate internet speed i usually get a reading of around 17 Mbps. So why is my laptop with wireless g with a network connection of 54 trumping my desktop wireless n with a network connection of 270 with internet speed?

I have already tried disabling my firwalls on the desktop to see if that was slowing the internet connection - but it didn't seem to make a difference.

thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Tracking two computers network speed vs internet speed
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Tracking two computers network speed vs internet speed
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Two different animals. . .
by Coryphaeus / March 21, 2008 7:39 AM PDT

LAN speed, be it wired or wireless, is different from connect speed. And a test of WAN speed, your Internet connection , is based on a Gazillion factors. Try the test five times in a row, then in the afternoon, then late at night. Since you didn't tell us what kind of broadband connection you have or any computer specs, that's all I can think of.

Here is a good link for a speed test that will enable you to pick a server close, hopefully, to your home http://dfw.speakeasy.net/

Wayne

Click here to see the CNet faces, learn a little about analog and digital data, Internet connections, Spyware removal, and download free software.
My mini-Schnauzer is smarter than your honor student.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
internet connection is broadband with rates up to 30Mbps -
by rodant5 / March 21, 2008 7:54 AM PDT

But i'm not looking to achieve those speeds


i'm testing both machines on the same connection within minutes apart - the laptop is always 7-8 Mbps faster than my desktop. I just don't understand why the internet connection is faster for the laptop when the newer n adapter is installed in the desktop. keep in mind that both machines are connected to the router at excellent strength with the desktop connecting at 270 Mbps and the laptop at 54 Mbps. Are there any typical settings that might cause this, something typically overlooked?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I don't think I can help. . .
by Coryphaeus / March 21, 2008 9:32 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Networking & Wireless forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.