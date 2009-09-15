The ModBook folks have done this with MacBooks (http://www.axiotron.com/index.php?id=modbook), turning them effectively into tablet computers. I would imagine the same devices for PCs would work on Macs, if the drivers for them are available. Here's the list of some from "Keytech", which do have drivers for OS X: http://www.magictouch.com/addon.html
I'm sure there are other manufacturers as well.
Hey everyone, I've heard about computer monitor kits where you can transform the monitor into a touchscreen for PCs. Does such a kit exist for Macs ?
Thanks, DG