Networking & Wireless forum

Question

\\toshibalaptop is not accessible

by october4me / June 11, 2011 4:13 AM PDT

I have two computers on my network: desktop XP pro, sp2 hardwired to linksys WRT110 wireless router, and a toshiba laptop, XP pro, sp2 running wireless. Both members of workgroup: workgroup. Win Firewall off on both and I have the same signon to both with passwords set to never expire. Both running F-Secure from Centurylink. I did not know I had a problem until I purchased a kodak wireless printer ESP5250. Laptop connects wireless, but will not connect to the printer. Thru "View Network Computers" laptop can only see itself and when clicked on can see the wireless printer but cannot see the desktop computer. Kodak did get the printer setup so I can print wireless from laptop but none of the other features, like scanning will work. From the desktop I can see the desktop, the laptop and the printer. I can use the full features of the printer. But if I try to access the laptop I get an error message \\toshibalaptop is not accessible. You might not have permission to use this network resource. Contact the administrator of this server to find out if you have access permissions. Network path not found. I believe the problem is with the laptop as I have brought other laptops in and they connect wireless to the printer with full features. Also I have taken this laptop to antoher house with a wireless printer and it would not connect there either. please help. I am out of ideas.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: \\toshibalaptop is not accessible
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: \\toshibalaptop is not accessible
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
1 total post
Back to Networking & Wireless forum
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.