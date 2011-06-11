I have two computers on my network: desktop XP pro, sp2 hardwired to linksys WRT110 wireless router, and a toshiba laptop, XP pro, sp2 running wireless. Both members of workgroup: workgroup. Win Firewall off on both and I have the same signon to both with passwords set to never expire. Both running F-Secure from Centurylink. I did not know I had a problem until I purchased a kodak wireless printer ESP5250. Laptop connects wireless, but will not connect to the printer. Thru "View Network Computers" laptop can only see itself and when clicked on can see the wireless printer but cannot see the desktop computer. Kodak did get the printer setup so I can print wireless from laptop but none of the other features, like scanning will work. From the desktop I can see the desktop, the laptop and the printer. I can use the full features of the printer. But if I try to access the laptop I get an error message \\toshibalaptop is not accessible. You might not have permission to use this network resource. Contact the administrator of this server to find out if you have access permissions. Network path not found. I believe the problem is with the laptop as I have brought other laptops in and they connect wireless to the printer with full features. Also I have taken this laptop to antoher house with a wireless printer and it would not connect there either. please help. I am out of ideas.