Laptops forum

General discussion

Toshiba vs Dell? Basic PC Use

by HeavensGotMe / September 10, 2009 6:24 AM PDT

Hello all,

I am looking at buying a laptop, and my budget is VERY small. I do not wish to spend more than $550 before taxes, and cannot afford to go beyond that limit. I am looking into the following Best Buy models, and would greatly appreciate your input:

Dell I1545-012B -
Toshiba L505D-S5965
Toshiba L505-S6946
Toshiba L305-S5955

As you will notice it is mostly Toshiba laptops because that is what I have previously owned.
I mostly use my laptops to chat, do research, watch videos (whether it be on Youtube or elsewhere), listen to music (I don't download that much music), burn CDs (every now and then), type papers (I will be going to Grad School), upload pictures, email, etc... I sometimes play games online but really NOTHING major, just silly things like "Bejeweled" on Yahoo Games when I am bored.

Based on the aforementionned, I would greatly appreciate your input regarding the above referenced laptops. Feel free to suggest other ones you think may meet my needs. Thanks!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Toshiba vs Dell? Basic PC Use
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Toshiba vs Dell? Basic PC Use
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
10 total posts
Collapse -
Forgot to add...
by HeavensGotMe / September 10, 2009 6:26 AM PDT

It is important that my laptops not have troubles detecting/connecting to wireless networks.

Thanks!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sadly.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 10, 2009 6:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Forgot to add...

Such can never be assured (network troubles) so for now all I can offer is my kid's Toshiba is quite a fine machine. But what you ask is too close to what answers we get from a crystal ball.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Translation?
by HeavensGotMe / September 10, 2009 7:51 AM PDT
In reply to: Sadly.

Can you please explain what you mean by the last part of your response? Maybe I am slow but I am not sure I understand where you're going with that Happy What is "wrong" or where does the difficulty lay in my question? Something I should rephrase? Look into?

Thank you

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
"It is important that my laptops not have troubles detecting
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 10, 2009 11:13 AM PDT
In reply to: Translation?

"It is important that my laptops not have troubles detecting/connecting to wireless networks."

That's where I see a problem. This is more to that than just the laptop. The router must be fairly current, in range and setup so no one can swat your connection down.

You can ask that a laptop not have this issue but no maker should sign up for this feature.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
PS. Have a Toshiba, Hp, Compaq, Dell
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 10, 2009 11:28 PM PDT
In reply to: Forgot to add...

And all connect just fine. But this means little here. I agree that setup is not easy enough today. Just read below where people call in to find the settings and controls to get it working. My view is the same. It's not simple enough and what many don't want to do is learn about networking.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Go for Toshiba...
by osra76 / September 10, 2009 1:49 PM PDT

umm. all i can say is so far its been working with Toshiba very well, its quite and super fast, I do lots of audio recording and editing and have been using it over my aging desktop and it just flys threw everything i give it. My entire company uses toshiba notebooks across the country and i know many other people that have toshiba laptops.
So far my personal experience with the two companies has me leaning towards toshiba. Go for Toshiba.
<a href="http://www.easymud.com/">Auctions</a>

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
My nephew just bought a Toshiba
by orlbuckeye / September 10, 2009 11:01 PM PDT

A505-S6960 for college which has the new Intel 5100 wireless card and he had to call support to change ip addresses to connect to his wireless netwoork at home. Then he had to changes the ip address again to access his college wireless network. It's the new 5100 card and not Toshiba. I bought a HP with the 5100 wireless and it would not connect above 54 mps when i was on my wireless network. I found info on the internet to fix them and one of the solutions was to change my security from WEP to WPA. No I'm able to get 216 MPS but i had to research the problem. I'm sure Intel will release new drivers shortly. I repeat this isn't a Dell or Toshiba issue but an issue with the Intel card. I wish retail stores would enable wireless networks to test things like this.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Toshiba>Dell
by joeboy90 / October 4, 2009 1:18 PM PDT

Considering there are three toshibas in your list and 1 dell computer you pretty much made your own answer. My opinion is that dell is a falling competitor and i dont wish to do business out of the netbook range with them, they are getting sloppy and their stuff breaks way too easily. The good thing about dell is that you get that one in a thousand that will last more than 5 years. Toshiba is a greatly appreciated brands and what i find is it has a lot less consumer complaints as well meanwhile dell is fighting them off with a stick.

All in all i believe a toshiba will
1. Last longer
2. Provide User friendly trouble free performance
3. Meet your computing needs
4. Save you from calling dell and getting put on hold for hours while someone looks for the one person qualified to help you in their entire floor
5. Make you happy.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
computer
by joeboy90 / October 4, 2009 1:19 PM PDT
In reply to: Toshiba>Dell

i forgot the a505-6960 is probably the best choice for what you show interest in

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 10 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.