Toshiba vs Dell? Basic PC Use

Hello all,



I am looking at buying a laptop, and my budget is VERY small. I do not wish to spend more than $550 before taxes, and cannot afford to go beyond that limit. I am looking into the following Best Buy models, and would greatly appreciate your input:



Dell I1545-012B -

Toshiba L505D-S5965

Toshiba L505-S6946

Toshiba L305-S5955



As you will notice it is mostly Toshiba laptops because that is what I have previously owned.

I mostly use my laptops to chat, do research, watch videos (whether it be on Youtube or elsewhere), listen to music (I don't download that much music), burn CDs (every now and then), type papers (I will be going to Grad School), upload pictures, email, etc... I sometimes play games online but really NOTHING major, just silly things like "Bejeweled" on Yahoo Games when I am bored.



Based on the aforementionned, I would greatly appreciate your input regarding the above referenced laptops. Feel free to suggest other ones you think may meet my needs. Thanks!