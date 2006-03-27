Laptops forum

General discussion

Toshiba Satellite A75-S231 OverHeating ... Lawsuit info?

by sdub / March 27, 2006 12:32 PM PST

I have a Toshiba Satellite A75-S231, that was purchased May 2005, and after having it for about 4-6 months (which this seems to be a recurring time frame) it started overheating and turning off. Elevating the backend and blowing a fan on it helped for awhile, but the problem eventually got so bad even doing this didn't help so we sent it off for repairs.

It was returned (through quite a bit of hassle that I won't go into), and we thought the problem was fixed (this was back in December) but now my laptop is overheating and shutting down again. We called Toshiba back to get them to REPLACE the laptop, since having it 'fixed' didn't do anything, but all they do is fix - they don't replace laptops, apparantly.

So does anyone have any suggestions for maybe making it stop overheating (since I refuse to send my laptop off again, seeing as it didn't do any good the first time and I rather need it for classes). I've tried finding cooling plates at the local electronic stores, but none are big enough - they're all meant for laptops with 13" and below screens. This laptop has a 15.4" screen - would two inches make that much difference?

Also, while on the phone, the woman my dad talked to mentioned Toshiba has a class-action lawsuit against them concerning this overheating problem. I looked on the internet to try to find information but all I could find was old information about a 2001 class-action lawsuit. Has there been one more recently, that any of you know of, or is that 2001 lawsuit the only one?

Thanks! (And sorry for the long message!)

Actually the choice was for a P4 HT machine...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 27, 2006 8:13 PM PST

It's actually sad that the market wanted a P4 HT based laptop. Such machines will require more care than what owners will invest.

The usual cure is to dust out the vents, clean the heatsinks and check that the heatsinks are firmly in place. Then we add a laptop cooling pad and usually that's the end of it for another year, then we repeat cleaning and heatsing checks.

It's much like buying a hotrod and then complaining about the needed maintenance.

Bob

Collapse -
Heatsinks?
by sdub / March 28, 2006 6:55 AM PST

Sorry for the dumb question - but what are those? And would my checking them on my own somehow nullify the warranty (because although it's not likely I'll send it in again, it's still nice to know I CAN if need be and I wouldn't want to inadvertantly do something to make it so I can't)?

Thank you for the help.

Collapse -
Shiny (usually) metal object with fins.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 28, 2006 8:10 AM PST
In reply to: Heatsinks?

You can find pictures on google.com but it is a sad issue with too many P4 and P4 HT based laptops. Just like your Ferrari, these high output CPUs require too much maintenance for my tastes. Give me some Centrino or Turion to keep it cool and less picky about heat.

If under warranty, keep sending it back...

Bob

Collapse -
What I would do. . .
by Coryphaeus / March 27, 2006 9:27 PM PST

Get everything off the HD you want to keep. Then return it over and over and over. Make them pay for continuing repair visits. They may eventually decide it's cheaper for them to replace it.

I'd suggest finding a local certified Toshiba repair facility to make it easier on you. These locations are on the Toshiba web site. Just keep returning it.

Collapse -
The only problem with your suggestion ...
by sdub / March 28, 2006 6:57 AM PST
In reply to: What I would do. . .

Is that I actually rather NEED the laptop for my schoolwork. Continuously sending it off for repairs that (most likely) wouldn't help wouldn't be worth the hassle of not having it.

I do thank you for your help though, and will keep it in mind. Happy

Collapse -
very sad
by Qosmio / March 28, 2006 6:56 AM PST

I must say the satellite series is the rip of of all rip offs.I would do what coryphaeus recomended.send it out for service when getting it back call toshiba up letting them know it,s still getting hot and shutting down then send it back.also send certafied letters to the prez of toshiba letting him know of your dispare giving him. a record of all calls made to toshiba-time,date also trouble ticket#. it,s a pain and yes you will be without a laptop but toshiba will upgrade your unit- diffrent series of notebook.I went that rout with sony a few years ago .after 4 months the vic prez of sony called me up offering the upgrade.
DONT GIVE UP

Collapse -
Have and idea
by teacee90 / March 28, 2006 1:07 PM PST

Check with your local court system and file a small claims action against Toshiba. Most of the time they will settle out of court since it would cost more to defend it than settle it. Good Luck, Rick

Collapse -
Toshiba is horrible
by raven7880 / March 28, 2006 1:59 PM PST
In reply to: Have and idea

I too have this crappy A75 and besides the overheating, the power outlet in the back has been going out for about a year now, and I am afraid is finally toast. I used to be able to keep moving it around and it would work, but now nothing. Toshiba will do absolutely nothing, and I didn't buy an extended warranty. I am so upset right now that I really want to file a small claims action. This issue started just a little after a year of owning it. Have you heard anything lately regarding any law suits.

I feel and share your frustration and pain!!! To make such a huge purchase and have it not work...I have never even traveled with the thing. Any other problems with yours? My left mouse clicker became loose after only about a month of owning, the touch pad is horrible and jumps around, it is extremely heavy, and the battery life is horrible.

Collapse -
Toshiba A 75 overheating issues
by toshibaripoff / March 11, 2008 11:33 PM PDT
In reply to: Toshiba is horrible

Hello there everyone

I am sure all of us who are using Toshiba laptops have been cheated specially the A 75 series.

I bought an A 75 from best buy in 2005 and it did had the over heating issues plus a static electricity problem which will give you a mild shock.

To cut the story short, my laptop is not working, I mean it dint die but some reason it does not switchon, I have to keep pressing the button for more then 10 times and it will come on but without the power plug once it is on then you can plug the power cable or it wont switch on. I have found that all of this happened because of overheating and that spoiled the power supply and up to certain extend it damages the motherboard. This is a known issue with A 75 and interestingly Toshiba does not recoganize this issue.

I contacted Toshiba since it is happend because of faulty design and must be considered as a manufacturing defected product Toshiba should call back the laptop or give credit towards another laptop or atleast repair the machine, instead they are checking if you have warranty or not. If you do not have warranty you are on your own and Toshiba wont give a crap about it as they already sold you.

I contacted Toshiba Japan office and explained them the situation since here these jokers wont understand, to my surprise I got the same reply, since i do not have warranty they wont fix the issue instead they want me to pay close to $500 for which i can go and buy another brand new laptop.

I asked them a question, If your product has a manufacturing defect or the problem with your product is caused due to poor designing of the product you still want international warranty to fix it. which means toshiba purposly left the defect so that they force their customers to buy warranty and make enough money to cover their lawsuit or may be pay their employee salary. I think this company is close to shut down if they want to make pennies like this. They have nothing to say, all they are saying is your product does not have warranty, which means if you dont have warranty they wont recognize their product, so I also proposed them to put an expiry date or a life of the product so that when the customer buy their product they know that it wont work for more then 1 or 2 or 3 years, this will give all of us a choice to make a buying decision.

I propose that all A 75 or any toshiba customers who are facing similar issues should which are related to their manufacturing defect should come together and sue them. I am in and if someone has already sued them let me know as we should stop these guys by spamming their customers and selling their warranty on defected products.

Please put your thoughts here so we know what to do..there are so many people who are seeking advice as they all have similar issues.

Toshiba rip off

Collapse -
Not limited to Toshiba.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 12, 2008 12:51 AM PDT

I've seen Pentium 4 based laptops from all makes suffer this heat issue. But when I ask if the owner was doing their yearly cleaning, not one thought it was needed or was never told.

After years of running hot the life is usually gone so the unit can't be pulled back into service.

-> My point here is that that design was asked for by the consumer but they didn't know the downside.
Bob

Collapse -
Toshiba Ripoff
by toshibaripoff / March 12, 2008 2:22 PM PDT

Ok Bob

Let me ask you who is suppose to make the consumer aware of the downside . If this issue was known to Toshiba at whichever point don't you think they should have sent a notification to all the customer who bought this series since they collect email address and mailing address, rather they keep sending their marketing junk. What about corporate social responsibility??? or is just a management Jargon..

Instead they waited for customers to run out of warranty or to say what you have said that it has been used for years so can't be pulled back into service..daa....

Collapse -
Fast forward to Now.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 13, 2008 12:47 AM PDT
In reply to: Toshiba Ripoff

Yes, now. The issue of keeping your machine clean, the fan checks and such is still not being done by any maker I know of.

If you are going to pan Toshiba why not take a look at the industry?

Bob

Collapse -
Toshiba A 75 overheating issues
by luukbeetstra / March 19, 2008 8:21 PM PDT

Dear Toshibaripoff, do you have the phonenumber of Toshiba office Japan.

I have bought my A75-S231 in Februari 2005 and now have overheating (?) problems. The laptop shuts down, whenever he wants and recharging the battery does not work anymore. Also working without the battery will not work at all, especially when you are running several programs.

The problem is: I bought my computer in the USA and now live in Holland. I did send my laptop once to a Toshiba service centre in 2005. From my opinion, the latop was overheating all the time (due to the fact that the collingfans were running 100% all the time). They said nothing was wrong. Now, 3 years later, my computers crashes all the time!

Were is the time (computer) products run for years ! My 2001 computer still works..... much better than a A75-S231.

Greatings, Luuk
The Netherlands

Collapse -
Toshiba..how they will rip you
by toshibaripoff / April 15, 2008 2:37 PM PDT

Hey guys

Here is the email to contact Toshiba Japan office answer@toshiba.co.jp and their telephone number is 01181334574511 but hey they cant speak english so you need to ask if they can speak english or pass it on to someone who can...duh...world known company but cant speak english..ok when you do that they will ask you to send an email..ask them to connect you to the President of the company and that you dont want to talk to the customer service agent...he or she will try to play around...but tell them what you want and then hopefully if you persuade the CSA he will put you through else you got to be tough and then they will put you through...they transfered my call but to a voice mail in japanese i had no clue what the hell he was saying.

Interesting thing with Toshiba is they really dont give a crap about the customers....Toshiba told me that they are not aware of such a complaint with A75 so I have to refer couple of websites...guess what they have to say.. "anyone can go and put anything on a blog or forum and we cant control...may be our competitors did it to put us down" ah what a crap.... so what they are saying is you and me in this forum are just piece of s**t .. keep discussing what you want,...wont bother them

Guys wake up..we need to let people know that Toshiba could be one of the best laptops but if something goes wrong they isnt going to fix it for you..Imagine Hyundai motors called back more then 300000 sonata cars in US but never asked for warranty but Toshiba A75 .. a defective product from the time it was designed want warrenty to fix it or you pay for it....You are guilty of buying Toshiba defective product...you were suppose to check and test the product before you buy..

have fun

Toshibaripoff

Collapse -
Just checking.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 15, 2008 8:30 PM PDT

Did you read this discussion? I noted this issue is not a Toshiba exclusive and since its out of warranty I shared how I deal with this issue.

You didn't offer any hope.
Bob

Collapse -
Toshiba Satellite Will not keep time
by pstone1966 / April 18, 2008 9:31 AM PDT

At one time Toshiba products were good. Somewhere along the line the folks at Toshiba got slack and the result is bad laptops in the mind of consumers. Ok fair enough, what are you prepared to do about it?

I would suggest that we start a email campaign to the California attorney general's office complaining about the danger associated with owning a Toshiba laptop. One day something may go really wrong with these laptop and if the attorney's office did not respond to these consumers complaints they may have to defend themselves.

I say we copy Toshiba's at answer@toshiba.co.jp and see what happnes. Log a complaint daily if need be. An investigation may get started causing Toshiba to defend itself in a public forum which will not be good for their business.

Wake up don't just sit there, bark as loud as you can if you want to be heard! This is the power we all have that our parents didn't so use it!!

Make this a level one approach while we develop a level 2 approach. This is pure corporate disrespect and we all must do something about it.

Stone

Collapse -
About time keeping.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 18, 2008 12:12 PM PDT

Toshiba as well as other laptops may use a battery which lasts a few years. It was not funny a few weeks ago as an acquaintance was raving about the company making a defective product. I helped them find and replace the battery but I'm unsure if they figured out that all makers would be guilty of that issue.
Bob

Flag
Collapse -
A75 Issues
by Rothchild0543 / August 26, 2008 11:49 AM PDT

I received a 3 year warranty extension from the class action lawsuit settlement for the A75. I finally tossed it a couple months ago when it died for the last time.

For the record, I had to clean out the system at least once every three months during the last two years...and no my house isn't overly dirty.

Went with Sony and couldn't be happier.

Collapse -
Toshiba A75 is dead
by jon-websitecm / May 9, 2008 2:29 PM PDT

My laptop used to overheat all the time and shut off. Maintenance of the fans seemed to help for quite sometime, then during the last clean the laptop died with the exact problem mentioned here. The laptop would start-up and not display anything on the screen. This is the worst piece of electronics I've ever purchased.

Collapse -
Check ebay if..
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 9, 2008 10:12 PM PDT
In reply to: Toshiba A75 is dead

If you want to resurrect it. Hunt for a new mainboard and a slower CPU to put in. I found I can replace the cpu with a slower non-HT CPU and it's cooler.

Any issue is we are hitting the usual 3 to 5 year end of life for the product. Not many know that laptops have much shorted lifespans than desktops.
Bob

Collapse -
Toshiba Laptop issues
by wigirl / April 8, 2008 4:55 AM PDT

I had the over heating issue last year taken care of and recently it has been getting hot but not shutting down like it used to. Last night my display went out after my pc got hot and now you can not see a thing, its very faint. I'm taking it in today to see if there is anything I can do. Has anyone else had side effects from over heating?

Collapse -
All the above.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 8, 2008 5:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Toshiba Laptop issues

In your case if you can see the screen but the lights are out, tell me if you know which Fn+which key cycles the display on/off etc.

Also did you try an external monitor?

Sorry if I don't duplicate all the work and advice above.
Bob

Collapse -
Sure did!
by wigirl / April 8, 2008 5:08 AM PDT
In reply to: All the above.

All is working jsut the screen is black. I did the function keys F6 to turn it down and F7 to raise the intensity and nothing affected it. I think F4 function is what changes the display and that did not respond.

I did connect an external monitor and that worked.

Collapse -
That sounds like the CCFL INVERTER.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 8, 2008 5:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Sure did!
Collapse -
Thanks!
by wigirl / April 8, 2008 5:20 AM PDT

I took mine apart last year and got all the way down to the mother board but couldn't get the dang thing out. Thats when I sought out the repair place and found out about the lawsuit so all repairs were covered.

Collapse -
inquiry
by wigirl / April 8, 2008 5:21 AM PDT

The reason why i asked about other things going out was so I could be prepared if somethign else happens after this is fixed.

Collapse -
same thing......
by stevenmedici / April 21, 2008 10:12 PM PDT

HI there my name is steven from baton rouge, i have taking my toshiba a75 s231 everywehere and no one can fix it they tell me that the fan is working and they have no idea, the only that i got all my data off the thing is i went to wal-mart and got one of the big fans Roon fans and turn it on hi and put the laptop on top of it and was able to back it up.. i would love to get it fixed...... please let me know

steven.medici@cpwireless.net

Collapse -
Try..
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 21, 2008 10:18 PM PDT
In reply to: same thing......

notefix.com but remember that the basic design is flawed so it will fail again. Please move on.
Bob

Collapse -
overheating
by jm954 / May 12, 2008 4:21 AM PDT
In reply to: same thing......

i have same problem toshiba A75-s226 - overheat for a few mins and turns off. i bought a 6 inches mini-fan to put in the back to see if it works and keep it cooler . the idea of replacing the whole cpu might be enticing but i think is kinda daunting.

Collapse -
daunting?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 12, 2008 4:35 AM PDT
In reply to: overheating

Most find it's time to move to a new laptop when that happens.

