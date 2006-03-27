Toshiba Satellite A75-S231 OverHeating ... Lawsuit info?

It's actually sad that the market wanted a P4 HT based laptop. Such machines will require more care than what owners will invest.
The usual cure is to dust out the vents, clean the heatsinks and check that the heatsinks are firmly in place. Then we add a laptop cooling pad and usually that's the end of it for another year, then we repeat cleaning and heatsing checks.
It's much like buying a hotrod and then complaining about the needed maintenance.
Bob
I have a Toshiba Satellite A75-S231, that was purchased May 2005, and after having it for about 4-6 months (which this seems to be a recurring time frame) it started overheating and turning off. Elevating the backend and blowing a fan on it helped for awhile, but the problem eventually got so bad even doing this didn't help so we sent it off for repairs.
It was returned (through quite a bit of hassle that I won't go into), and we thought the problem was fixed (this was back in December) but now my laptop is overheating and shutting down again. We called Toshiba back to get them to REPLACE the laptop, since having it 'fixed' didn't do anything, but all they do is fix - they don't replace laptops, apparantly.
So does anyone have any suggestions for maybe making it stop overheating (since I refuse to send my laptop off again, seeing as it didn't do any good the first time and I rather need it for classes). I've tried finding cooling plates at the local electronic stores, but none are big enough - they're all meant for laptops with 13" and below screens. This laptop has a 15.4" screen - would two inches make that much difference?
Also, while on the phone, the woman my dad talked to mentioned Toshiba has a class-action lawsuit against them concerning this overheating problem. I looked on the internet to try to find information but all I could find was old information about a 2001 class-action lawsuit. Has there been one more recently, that any of you know of, or is that 2001 lawsuit the only one?
Thanks! (And sorry for the long message!)