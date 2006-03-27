Toshiba Satellite A75-S231 OverHeating ... Lawsuit info?

Hello there everyone



I am sure all of us who are using Toshiba laptops have been cheated specially the A 75 series.



I bought an A 75 from best buy in 2005 and it did had the over heating issues plus a static electricity problem which will give you a mild shock.



To cut the story short, my laptop is not working, I mean it dint die but some reason it does not switchon, I have to keep pressing the button for more then 10 times and it will come on but without the power plug once it is on then you can plug the power cable or it wont switch on. I have found that all of this happened because of overheating and that spoiled the power supply and up to certain extend it damages the motherboard. This is a known issue with A 75 and interestingly Toshiba does not recoganize this issue.



I contacted Toshiba since it is happend because of faulty design and must be considered as a manufacturing defected product Toshiba should call back the laptop or give credit towards another laptop or atleast repair the machine, instead they are checking if you have warranty or not. If you do not have warranty you are on your own and Toshiba wont give a crap about it as they already sold you.



I contacted Toshiba Japan office and explained them the situation since here these jokers wont understand, to my surprise I got the same reply, since i do not have warranty they wont fix the issue instead they want me to pay close to $500 for which i can go and buy another brand new laptop.



I asked them a question, If your product has a manufacturing defect or the problem with your product is caused due to poor designing of the product you still want international warranty to fix it. which means toshiba purposly left the defect so that they force their customers to buy warranty and make enough money to cover their lawsuit or may be pay their employee salary. I think this company is close to shut down if they want to make pennies like this. They have nothing to say, all they are saying is your product does not have warranty, which means if you dont have warranty they wont recognize their product, so I also proposed them to put an expiry date or a life of the product so that when the customer buy their product they know that it wont work for more then 1 or 2 or 3 years, this will give all of us a choice to make a buying decision.



I propose that all A 75 or any toshiba customers who are facing similar issues should which are related to their manufacturing defect should come together and sue them. I am in and if someone has already sued them let me know as we should stop these guys by spamming their customers and selling their warranty on defected products.



Please put your thoughts here so we know what to do..there are so many people who are seeking advice as they all have similar issues.



Toshiba rip off