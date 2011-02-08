At .3 megapixel that's 640x480 so on screen using 100 DPI (typical on a 15 inch laptop as noted at http://forum.notebookreview.com/notebook-dummy-guide-articles/124093-guide-screen-sizes-dots-per-inch-dpi.html ) this gives us a pixel for pixel video of about 6 x 4 inches.
This seems ample for video chat but would not be so good for a digital camera today.
Bob
Dear Experts,
I have shortlisted my options to Toshiba R630 & Lenovo Z460,both have similar specifications with Intel Core i5, 500 GB HDD and 4gb Ram. Though there is no dedicated graphics card in TOSHIBA it doesn;t matter as I am not buying for gaming purpose, my only worry was that Toshiba has a 0.3 MGP vga CAMERA where as Lenovo has the standard 1.3 MGP cam. If I have to do video chatting Than I think the cam should be of good quality.
I don't know if Toshiba cam is too bad with .3 mp or if the quality is bearable.
I really liked the Toshiba overall with the size of 13.3 INCH Screen,good hard ware and its very light at 1.40 kgs.
My requirement was under 14 inch screen size with good processor for speed and and decent HDD and Ram.Also would be good if it is light weight.
Thank you for your suggestions.