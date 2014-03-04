Toshiba laptop VGA problem

Use Toshiba's Restore media as it has the drivers and more. If that restarts there is a hardware issue.
Bob
Hi, when I try to install any operating system on my Toshiba Satellite A205 - S4707, I get to a point when the picture goes off and statics start to show. I removed the HDD and installed win 7 (and I tried with XP as well) and put it back on. When I start the laptop it gets to the windows logo and restarts again and again. I tried the mini XP, every thing worked properly. any body can help, thanks.