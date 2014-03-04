Windows 7 forum

Toshiba laptop VGA problem

by Ghassan_Hamed / March 4, 2014 11:14 PM PST

Hi, when I try to install any operating system on my Toshiba Satellite A205 - S4707, I get to a point when the picture goes off and statics start to show. I removed the HDD and installed win 7 (and I tried with XP as well) and put it back on. When I start the laptop it gets to the windows logo and restarts again and again. I tried the mini XP, every thing worked properly. any body can help, thanks.

Try the stock OS.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 5, 2014 12:49 AM PST

Use Toshiba's Restore media as it has the drivers and more. If that restarts there is a hardware issue.
Bob

Toshiba laptop VGA problem
by Ghassan_Hamed / March 5, 2014 3:35 PM PST
In reply to: Try the stock OS.

Hi, thanks for replying, the HDD was formatted and I lost the Restore partition as well, I'll try to get the CDs and will get back to you. take care

