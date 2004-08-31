toshiba laptop satellite A65 S1762

According to the Toshiba website, the A65 series is only an Intel Celeron processor which is a decontented Pentium 4M. Also, it has shared video memory (32mb) which is a serious issue on notebooks. If you don't know why you should buy dedicated video memory (separate video memory on ATI or Nvidia graphics card --does not use system RAM) you had better find out this issue fast as you can not go back later.



There is a reason this notebook is near or under $999 -- it is decontented in the cpu and video memory.



Try looking at the Toshiba M35 and see why that model is in the mid 1,000's not $999.



If you start out with an Intel Celeron you are already at the bottom of the curve before you even start. As it is, you hope to get 2 years of productive use out of a notebook (it can last longer but the technology will not be cutting edge beyond that). If you start with this you are already at that point.



Cnet may have review under the A65 series (they do not release a review on each revision under that series) but they are reviewing notebooks primarily that have features that add value to the consumer not ones at the bottom of the food chain.



You should be looking at a Pentium M notebook (hopefully a Dothan processor), an Athlon 64 notebook or a Pentium 4M notebook not anything with a Celeron (decontented) moniker in front of it unless you are extremely price sensitive.



In fact, many of the better notebooks with back to school discounts right now (see HPshopping for example -- 100 instant rebate and 100 custom order rebate through today 9/1/04) can be had for a similar price without a Celeron or shared video memory.



Toshiba has $100 off custom orders at their website also but move up in their model range.