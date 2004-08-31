Laptops forum

by raoofat / August 31, 2004 5:26 PM PDT

Hi
I want to buy a laptop. I saw Toshiba Satellite A65 S1762 laptop and its features are good, but in internet there is not any good information or review about it.
ZDNET CNET and even TOSHIBA have not any information about it. It is interesting that is not in the list of toshiba site.
Please guide me about this product and write any opinions

Best Regards
M. Raoofat

3 total posts
Collapse -
Re: toshiba laptop satellite A65 S1762
by KenSanramon / September 1, 2004 1:23 AM PDT

According to the Toshiba website, the A65 series is only an Intel Celeron processor which is a decontented Pentium 4M. Also, it has shared video memory (32mb) which is a serious issue on notebooks. If you don't know why you should buy dedicated video memory (separate video memory on ATI or Nvidia graphics card --does not use system RAM) you had better find out this issue fast as you can not go back later.

There is a reason this notebook is near or under $999 -- it is decontented in the cpu and video memory.

Try looking at the Toshiba M35 and see why that model is in the mid 1,000's not $999.

If you start out with an Intel Celeron you are already at the bottom of the curve before you even start. As it is, you hope to get 2 years of productive use out of a notebook (it can last longer but the technology will not be cutting edge beyond that). If you start with this you are already at that point.

Cnet may have review under the A65 series (they do not release a review on each revision under that series) but they are reviewing notebooks primarily that have features that add value to the consumer not ones at the bottom of the food chain.

You should be looking at a Pentium M notebook (hopefully a Dothan processor), an Athlon 64 notebook or a Pentium 4M notebook not anything with a Celeron (decontented) moniker in front of it unless you are extremely price sensitive.

In fact, many of the better notebooks with back to school discounts right now (see HPshopping for example -- 100 instant rebate and 100 custom order rebate through today 9/1/04) can be had for a similar price without a Celeron or shared video memory.

Toshiba has $100 off custom orders at their website also but move up in their model range.

Video Limitations on Toshiba A65-S1762
by cathyb3 / March 29, 2005 5:32 AM PST

I read your feedback on subject notebook. The one I just purchased and have not received yet shows 64M Shared for video using The ATI Mobility Radeon 7000 for graphics. I know 64M is somewhat slow but I am not a gamer. The notebook will be used primarily for word processing and quickbooks. Do you still think the graphic limitation will be a problem and if so why?

