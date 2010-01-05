See my note about the T6600 at http://forums.cnet.com/5208-19680_102-0.html?threadID=376907&tag=forums06;forum-threads
Hi Everyone,
I am researching my first lap top purchase and need some advice. I?ve spent time on various manufacturers? websites, skimmed through past posts on forums and have gone into Best Buy and Future Shop to aid me in my search. From simply looking at the computers in person I seemed to like the look and feel of both the HP and Toshiba brands. However, the general consensus from customer reviews is to stray from HP laptops. I also recognize that this comment is something to be made in the aggregate because there could be some models in a particular brand that are still quite decent. That being said, I wanted to get your opinions on one particular Toshiba model just in case it was not great even though Toshiba seems to be generally decent:
Toshiba Satellite 16" Intel Core 2 Duo T6600 2.2GHz Laptop (L500-02H)
I?m not sure if this helps, but Future Shop?s website lists this as manufacturer part number PSLS0C-02H012.
I tried looking this computer up on CNet Reviews, but couldn?t find it on here. If you have any information on it then that would be fantastic!