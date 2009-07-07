What list? Read http://www.csd.toshiba.com/cgi-bin/tais/support/jsp/bulletin.jsp?soid=2232649
The resolution is good reading.
My husband was having problems with his Vista laptop, a Toshiba A130-ST1311. So I restored to factory settings with the restore disc, and updated to SP2, and everything was going great. I was finally loading some basic programs on it. I left the house to let it run for a while and when I came back, it was off. I tried to reboot, but now it keeps prompting me to enter a password to get into BIOS. I am not trying to get into BIOS, just boot normally. And I never set a password, and don't know where to find it. Every time I try to turn it on, it does this. I even tried to put in the restore disc again, and it just keeps asking for the password. Any ideas?