Toshiba 32C120U picture settings

http://reviews.cnet.com/flat-panel-tvs/toshiba-32c120u/4505-6482_7-35159739.html



Calibration report using these settings:

http://scr.bi/UtwUWT



TV software/firmware version tested: Unknown



Below you'll find the settings I found best for viewing the Toshiba 32C120U in a dim room via the HDMI input. Your settings may vary depending on source, room conditions, and personal preference. Check out the Picture settings and calibration FAQ for more information.

http://news.cnet.com/8301-17938_105-9996461-1.html



Calibration notes: Toshiba's Movie most is the most accurate prior to any adjustments, although it does come with the room lighting sensor engaged--I turned it off for my calibration. The available controls enabled me to improve the extremely blue color temperature, but unfortunately I couldn't do much about the color balance, which over-accentuated red. I usually like to avoid big adjustments to Tint, but the Toshiba needed it and looked better as a result, but it was still quite "off." It's also worth noting that DynaLight improved black levels significantly with no negative impact on gamma, so it was a no-brainer to leave that control engaged.



Picture Menu:

Picture mode: Preference



-- Picture settings menu:

Contrast: 80

Backlight: 47

Dynalight: On

Brightness: 55

Color: 47

Tint: -10

Sharpness: 0



Advanced Picture Settings submenu:

Dynamic Contrast: Off

Static Gamma: 3

Color Temperature: Warm

-- B Drive: -12

-- G Drive: -2

Cinema Mode: [grayed out]



Noise reduction menu:

DNR: Off

MPEG Noise Reduction: Off



Game Mode: Off



Theater Settings menu:

Picture Size: Native

Picture Scroll: [grayed out]

Auto Aspect Ratio: Off



