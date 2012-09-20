HDTV Picture Setting forum

Toshiba 32C120U picture settings

by katzmaier CNET staff/forum admin / September 20, 2012 2:17 AM PDT

Review:
http://reviews.cnet.com/flat-panel-tvs/toshiba-32c120u/4505-6482_7-35159739.html

Related products:
None

Calibration report using these settings:
http://scr.bi/UtwUWT

TV software/firmware version tested: Unknown

Below you'll find the settings I found best for viewing the Toshiba 32C120U in a dim room via the HDMI input. Your settings may vary depending on source, room conditions, and personal preference. Check out the Picture settings and calibration FAQ for more information.
http://news.cnet.com/8301-17938_105-9996461-1.html

Calibration notes: Toshiba's Movie most is the most accurate prior to any adjustments, although it does come with the room lighting sensor engaged--I turned it off for my calibration. The available controls enabled me to improve the extremely blue color temperature, but unfortunately I couldn't do much about the color balance, which over-accentuated red. I usually like to avoid big adjustments to Tint, but the Toshiba needed it and looked better as a result, but it was still quite "off." It's also worth noting that DynaLight improved black levels significantly with no negative impact on gamma, so it was a no-brainer to leave that control engaged.

Picture Menu:
Picture mode: Preference

-- Picture settings menu:
Contrast: 80
Backlight: 47
Dynalight: On
Brightness: 55
Color: 47
Tint: -10
Sharpness: 0

Advanced Picture Settings submenu:
Dynamic Contrast: Off
Static Gamma: 3
Color Temperature: Warm
-- B Drive: -12
-- G Drive: -2
Cinema Mode: [grayed out]

Noise reduction menu:
DNR: Off
MPEG Noise Reduction: Off

Game Mode: Off

Theater Settings menu:
Picture Size: Native
Picture Scroll: [grayed out]
Auto Aspect Ratio: Off

Note: This post was edited by its original author added link to calibration results on 09/20/2012 at 9:26 AM PT

