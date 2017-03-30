TOP 5 weekly issues - November 4, 2013

Avast & AVG forum

by Jan_AVG AVG Staff / November 4, 2013 12:00 AM PST
** Genuine AVG support **

We have received reports from our users that they were tricked by 3rd party company when they were looking for help with their AVG product. General rule of thumb is contacting companies through official support sites only - which is http://www.avg.com/support in this case. We have prepared the How to verify genuine AVG support and avoid scams article which will help you to contact genuine AVG support representatives everytime.


** AVG Trial expired **

After expiration of AVG Trial version, you will receive the "You have lost your advanced protection!" message (the wording may vary). screenshot

There are two options how to resume AVG protection once the trial expires.

1) You can purchase a license for the advanced protection you were enjoying.
2) You can remove the Trial version and install AVG Free for continued basic protection.


** AVG Anti-Theft service **

The AVG Anti-Theft service is designed to help and support AVG AntiVirus for Android users in case their mobile device is lost or stolen. This feature needs to be registered and requires active internet connection on your device. It is possible to remotely Locate, Wipe, Shout or Lock your device through the Remote Management web interface then. Camera Trap also discreetly emails you a photo of anyone who enters 3 wrong passwords when trying to unlock your phone.


** Restoring changes made by AVG PC TuneUp **

Few users reported that the AVG PC TuneUp made unwanted changes to their computers. We would like to inform you that your computer is protected by AVG Rescue Center which creates and manages backups of selected AVG PC TuneUp modules. Please follow the How to restore changes made to your computer by AVG PC TuneUp article if unwanted changes were made.


** False positive alarms **

We noticed a couple of false positive alarms reported on forums in the past week. Any AntiVirus software may detect a legitimate application sometimes when a part of its code is similar to a code in newly created malware. AVG implements advanced anti-false mechanisms to minimize risk of false alarms to prevent this. We have prepared the AVG detects infection on file that I suppose to be clean article for such rare coincidence when AVG detects a clean file.


If you have any questions about any of these issues or need help resolving them, please contact AVG customer care experts or write us on AVG Forums.

