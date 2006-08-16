Top 10 Municipal Wi-Fi Plans - Check yours

The CNET Lounge forum

by cars4less201 / August 16, 2006 3:29 PM PDT

"Some of the largest U.S. cities have hatched big plans for providing low-cost wireless broadband to residents. Want to know where you may be getting free Wi-Fi next? Here's a look at 10 of the biggest municipal Wi-Fi plans."

http://images.businessweek.com/ss/06/08/muni_wifi/index_01.htm
--

I wish there was something like it here...

i wish london had something decent.
by udayan71 / August 16, 2006 9:48 PM PDT

There's WiFi in the centre of the city, where all the wealthy and aristocratic rub shoulder-to-camera with all the tourists in their 5* hotels. Meanwhile, the snoburbs like mine are left out in the cold.

Udayan.

That NYC is not on the 'list' is a crying shame.
by afriedma / August 17, 2006 12:54 AM PDT

Highest concentration of users on the planet!

(NT) (NT) I heard Verizon is rewiring NYC with fiber optic
by cars4less201 / August 17, 2006 2:22 AM PDT
dont trust verizon
by Jonathan.C / August 17, 2006 5:44 AM PDT

i think they're rewiring their system because they know that other companies are taking away their phone customers. In any case, muni-wifi in the big apple has to be free...

