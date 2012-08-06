Office & Productivity Software forum

Tools-Options-Edit-overtype mode

by juboett / August 6, 2012 6:22 AM PDT

I turn this off but it comes back "on" again. Can I permanently disable it?

Thanks,
Juboett

Could be a per document setting.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 6, 2012 6:31 AM PDT

Does it come back on when you load a document?

The overtype mode is easy to toggle here. I tap the Insert key.
Bob

Tools-Options-Edit-overtype mode
by juboett / August 10, 2012 1:22 AM PDT

Bob,
Even if it does not come back with every document loaded, it will populate the check box sometimes during my typing. I am a medical transcriptionist and type for a living so when I am tapping along, all of a sudden, my sentences start to overtype. It is very frustrating and just want to disable it if I could. I will never use this feature.

Thanks,
juboett

Did you notice how it toggles when you tap insert?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 10, 2012 1:33 AM PDT
Tools-Options-Edit-Overtype mode
by juboett / August 17, 2012 11:45 AM PDT

I just wanted to let Bob know that I tried that link above and so far, (fingers crossed) it has worked. I am hoping that it continues....

Thanks again,
Juboett

Glad it worked for you.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 17, 2012 2:10 PM PDT

Sorry but I didn't want to beta test that. It seems right but I couldn't bring myself to do it.
Bob

