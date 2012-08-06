Tools-Options-Edit-overtype mode

Does it come back on when you load a document?
The overtype mode is easy to toggle here. I tap the Insert key.
Bob
I turn this off but it comes back "on" again. Can I permanently disable it?
Thanks,
Juboett
Bob,
Even if it does not come back with every document loaded, it will populate the check box sometimes during my typing. I am a medical transcriptionist and type for a living so when I am tapping along, all of a sudden, my sentences start to overtype. It is very frustrating and just want to disable it if I could. I will never use this feature.
Thanks,
juboett
I didn't see where you tried that. Here my insert key is close to the right arrow so it's pretty easy to hit at times.
Did you try to look for a never turn on overtype on google? Here's what I found.
http://stevethomas.com.au/rants/disable-overtype-mode-in-microsoft-word-permanently.html
I didn't try it but you could.
Bob
