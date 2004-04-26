Too many error messages

Computer Help forum

by Leroy / April 26, 2004 5:51 AM PDT

I am running windows 98 and recently installed AVG and Adaware. I keep getting several different messages popping up and don't know why. I list them all here because they may in some way be related to the same problem.
1) msg: AVG: Driver (Core) not found. winerr=2
2) msg: This Program has performed an illegal operation and will be shut down. On top of the box is "Mstaskm". I cannot close the box and need to reboot.
3) msg: Cannot find file C:/windows/dl.html' Make sure path or internet address are correct. When I click OK then my browser opens.

All of these messages will appear, usually when I'm not using the computer. Suggestions?

by dschauer / April 26, 2004 7:48 AM PDT

Leroy,

Did you ever get these messages before installing AVG and Adaware?

Be sure that you have the most recent version of each program. An outdated version could be the cause of your troubles.

If you have the most recent version, it could just be a corrupt installation. Try uninstalling them temporarily to see if the problem persists, then reinstall them one at a time to see if you can narrow down what is causing the problem.

Hope this helps,
Dan

by warm_breeze / April 26, 2004 9:16 AM PDT

Did you by chance run a scan and delete the "possible" spyware found?

If so it's possible that the missing file was deleted by mistake.

