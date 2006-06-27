TOO HOT ? (iMac)

According to Apple, the operating environment for the fanless iMac is between 50
Since summer has us in its sweaty palms yet again, can anyone recommend an ambient external temperature (within the room in which an old iMac G3 ppc computer is being used) ? (above which) it would be unwise to proceed). In other words, how hot can it get (fahreheit) that i would be better served (probably) to go outside and just sit in the shade. If my own memory is suffering in all this heat, i worry for my iMac's innards. There must be SOME thermal expansion to consider, that the mac design engineers allowed for, in the fan-less iMac, but how MUCH is too much ? Tall tales anyone ?
sign me:
No A C