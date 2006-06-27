Mac OS forum

General discussion

TOO HOT ? (iMac)

by russ666 / June 27, 2006 8:20 AM PDT

Since summer has us in its sweaty palms yet again, can anyone recommend an ambient external temperature (within the room in which an old iMac G3 ppc computer is being used) ? (above which) it would be unwise to proceed). In other words, how hot can it get (fahreheit) that i would be better served (probably) to go outside and just sit in the shade. If my own memory is suffering in all this heat, i worry for my iMac's innards. There must be SOME thermal expansion to consider, that the mac design engineers allowed for, in the fan-less iMac, but how MUCH is too much ? Tall tales anyone ?

sign me:

No A C

Collapse -
Check the temp
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / June 27, 2006 9:55 PM PDT
In reply to: TOO HOT ? (iMac)

According to Apple, the operating environment for the fanless iMac is between 50

Collapse -
You are
by russ666 / June 29, 2006 1:59 PM PDT
In reply to: Check the temp

You are SUCH a funny fellow.

"However, if all you want to do is sit and look at it, without turning it on, you have a much larger temperature range to play with.
?40

Collapse -
TOO Hot
by taboma / June 28, 2006 3:03 PM PDT
In reply to: TOO HOT ? (iMac)

Russ, Install a fan in your computer room or an A/C to cool things off.
Sit outside and have a lemonade. Have your wife fan you.
Or, only use your G3 only during the winter months.
You will save on heating bills also. :

Collapse -
True Story
by russ666 / June 29, 2006 2:24 PM PDT
In reply to: TOO Hot

A few years back i bought a small window-sized air conditioner from Sears. It was an anniversary gift to the wife so we could sleep cool in the bedroom at night. i was doing a hurry-up job, trying to get it installed and functioning before having to go to work. The wall plug-in was too far away. The only extension cord i had that day was a 100 footer (heavy duty) i put it to use, but it all kept popping the resets because it was all drawing way too much current.

Finally i flipped those darned resets back on HARD, one time too many ! and broke them. Then i went to work with job unfinished, telling wife to call an electrician. Later she called me on the phone. The electrician wanted $150 to fix my screwup (broke the no longer-made reset switches) and also $750 total to create a proper plugin for the much needed A C. i had to tell her to go ahead.

Moral: It was a hot day, __ don't do anything that will tic you off on a hot day. You will do stupid things on a hot day when angry. and it will cost you.

That same AC is sitting next to me now,(having been replaced with a newer model) waiting for me to install it in this new place. i am waiting for a cooler day and a better frame of mind, my day has been HELL, yours?

frustrated

