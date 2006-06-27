TOO HOT ? (iMac)

A few years back i bought a small window-sized air conditioner from Sears. It was an anniversary gift to the wife so we could sleep cool in the bedroom at night. i was doing a hurry-up job, trying to get it installed and functioning before having to go to work. The wall plug-in was too far away. The only extension cord i had that day was a 100 footer (heavy duty) i put it to use, but it all kept popping the resets because it was all drawing way too much current.



Finally i flipped those darned resets back on HARD, one time too many ! and broke them. Then i went to work with job unfinished, telling wife to call an electrician. Later she called me on the phone. The electrician wanted $150 to fix my screwup (broke the no longer-made reset switches) and also $750 total to create a proper plugin for the much needed A C. i had to tell her to go ahead.



Moral: It was a hot day, __ don't do anything that will tic you off on a hot day. You will do stupid things on a hot day when angry. and it will cost you.



That same AC is sitting next to me now,(having been replaced with a newer model) waiting for me to install it in this new place. i am waiting for a cooler day and a better frame of mind, my day has been HELL, yours?



frustrated